Shikhar Dhawan Comically Expresses Quarantine Boredom With Evergreen Bollywood Song: Watch

The Indian Premier League franchises have landed in the UAE to take part in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. The teams are undergoing a mandatory quarantine period before they hit the field to gear up for the cricketing carnival that is set to commence on September 19. The major challenge players, support staff and match officials could face mentally is to spend time in quarantine with so many guidelines on the table.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad players strike a pose after reaching Dubai ahead of IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Delhi capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan's latest Instagram post leaves fans in splits

All the IPL 2020 personnel have to stay in their rooms for at least 7 days after landing in UAE only after which they will be able to hit the field. They will also have to undergo several rounds of testing before starting with their outdoor training. However, it seems like Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is already bored of being quarantined.

The southpaw took to Instagram and shared a hysterical video where he is moving helplessly here and there while “So Gaya Yeh Jahan”, a 1970s Bollywood song sung by Nitin Mukesh, is being played in the background. After moving helplessly, Shikhar Dhawan finally lays down on the floor. The video received a lot of reactions as fans praised Shikhar Dhawan's sense of humour. Delhi capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also reacted to the post with laughing emojis. On the other hand, CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Shikhar Dhawan's acting as he wrote "Nice acting".

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Suresh Raina sweats it out after reaching UAE ahead of IPL 2020, says 'never give up'

Delhi Capitals reached the UAE on Sunday for the mandatory 7-day quarantine before they hit the field for training. Several franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and others have already reached the Middle East, making Capitals few of the last to arrive. The Shreyas Iyer-led young side, which is yet to win the IPL, will hope to lay their hands on the coveted trophy this year.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik promises to give it all in IPL 2020 despite all obstacles

Delhi Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Besides Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer, the Capitals have also acquired the services of seasoned campaigners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

How much is Shikhar Dhawan net worth?

Shikhar Dhawan net worth that stands at an estimated ₹92.5 crore, as reported by Networthopedia and Kreedon. Shikhar Dhawan also boasts a number of sponsorship deals and has endorsed brands like Boat, Ramsons, GS Caltex and more. He is also the brand ambassador of Alcis Sports and DaOne, which is his own home decor brand. He has also appeared in advertisements campaigns for Lays, Oppo and Nerolac. However, his exact earnings from endorsements have not been revealed.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: As IPL 2020 is set to begin; here are quarantine guidelines for players on arrival at UAE

IMAGE COURTESY: SHIKHAR DHAWAN INSTAGRAM