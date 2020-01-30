Ben Stokes 'proud' Of 'strong' Father Ged After Successful Surgery In South Africa

In a matter of weeks, things have completely turned around for English all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes, who was the '2019 ICC Cricketer of the Year', went through some difficulties at the end of 2019 when his father Ged came down with a serious illness and the English team suffered in South Africa after being affected by some form of illness as well. Stokes posted an update about his father's health on Twitter on Thursday.

Ged Stokes makes a brave recovery

The post by Stokes provided relief to many of his fans who had sent him good wishes for his father's health. Along with this, Stokes posted an adorable photo of him, his mom, and his wheelchair-aided father. Stokes held up a hand gesture, which he also did while dedicating England's Test win at Cape Town to his father. Here is the picture that Stokes posted.

Fans were very pleased with the progress that Stokes' father made and the same was very evident with the responses on the photo. A touching comment from an English fan read, "All the best to you, your dad & your whole fam. Glad our doctors were able to help! All the best & may he make a full & speedy recovery.The fact u hit the levels u have while having all this on your shoulders says tons about your character. I’m sure your dad’s equally proud of u!".

After losing the first Test of the South Africa series, the English side put forward some very strong performances to win the remaining three matches and clinch the series win at South Africa. They will now take on South Africa in an ODI series. In April, Stokes will visit India as he will represent the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Image Sourced from Ben Stokes' Instagram account