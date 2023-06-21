Ireland Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Qualifiers In India, UK And US

Quick links:
Ireland takes on Scotland in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 (Image: @CricketScotland/Twitter)
Why you're reading this: As the countdown for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begins, ten teams are battling out each other in the World Cup qualifiers which started from June 18, 2023. In the same event, it is now time for the Irish cricket team to face Scotland in match seven of the qualifiers.
Ireland and Scotland made it to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015 and will now take on each other in the qualifier round of the Cricket World Cup 2023. The Irish team faced a loss against Oman in their first match by five wickets. The Scottish team will be playing their first match of the qualifier stage and will also want to make a winning start.
The main round of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin in India in the October and November month of 2023.