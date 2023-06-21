'He is a captain’s dream': Pat Cummins showers praise on match winner of 1st Ashes Test

Why you're reading this: The series that fans were waiting for so eagerly has delivered what it was expected to deliver in its first installment itself. The Ashes 2023 has started on a blistering note as the 1st Test has been nothing short of a theatrical classic. In the climax, Australia got the better of England by a slender margin, and following that Usman Khawaja's work as the protagonist has been appreciated by the cricket world and by his skipper Pat Cummins.

Australia defeated England by 2 wickets in the 1st Ashes 2023 Test

Pat Cummins played a captain's knock of 44* to take Australia past the target

Usman Khawaja registered maiden Ashes century in the first innings of the match

Pat Cummins heaps praise on Usman Khawaja

Following the culmination of the match, Cummins was all praise for the left-handed batsman. The skipper highlighted the incredible composure that Khawaja showcased in both innings and referred to him as a "captain's dream". Here's what he said.

"Incredible composure played at his own pace, and has been a class player for the last couple of years. Really happy for him. I think he had a good feel for the wicket, and then everyone chipped in around him. (On Lyon) He’s huge, in both innings he is putting down one end. He is an absolute superstar, he is calm and goes about his work. He is a captain’s dream. (Does this paper over the 2019 Headingley defeat?) No idea what you’re talking about." Cummins at the post-match presentation.

Australia beat England in 1st Ashes 2023 Test

In reply to England's 393/8d. Australia were reeling at one stage, however, one man stood tall and it was the opener, Usman Khawaja. Khawaja capitalized on the start and went on to score his first Ashes century in 1st innings of the Edgbaston Test. Khawaja almost took his side at par with England's total, but a departure at the score of 141, gave England the impetus and the eventual lead of 7 runs. Eng posted a tricky target of 281 runs in front of Australia and while the visitors achieved it, once again Usman Khawaja turned out to be the force to reckon with a well-made 65 runs. Though, it was captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's 55-run stand for the 9th wicket that took Australia past the total but Khwaja's knocks in both innings were adjudged as the breakout and thereby the opener was handed the player of the match award.