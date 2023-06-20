'This is pathetic behavior': England crowd passes deriding remark on Steve Smith

Why you're reading this: The first Test of the Ashes 2023 series is at a crucial stage. The fourth day turned out to be a bearer of ups and downs for both teams. However, aside from the on-field action, England's 12th man, the Barmy Army also got involved and this time their target was Steve Smith.

3 Things you need to know

The Barmy Army is the official fan group of the England Cricket Team

The group is famous for its hostile chants

On Day 4, the fan army targetted Australian batter, Steve Smith

English crowd mocks Steve Smith

Ever since the sandpapergate, England spectators have never left a chance to mock the batting generals of Australia- David Warner and Steve Smith- the duo was consistently booed in the 2019 Ashes series, and ahead of the start of the Ashes 2023, something similar of the sort was predicted. The daunting forecast became a reality on the Day 4 of 1st Ashes Test. As Steve Smith was stationed to field in front of the "hollies" at Edgbaston, a controversial chant emanated.

The crowd brought back a chapter from the past from the ball-tempering instance of 2018, when Smith broke down on live television, following a banishment of 1 year. The fervent vocal crowd made Smith know that "We saw you cry on the telly". Here's the short clip that displays what transpied on Day 4.

Steve Smith heads over to the Hollies for the first time this series….#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Hs1cRB56Lb — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 19, 2023

This isn't the first time that a player has become a supposed target of this fan group. In the past, greats like Mitchell Johnson, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, etc, have also been found to be at the other end of the Barmy Army. However, over the years, cricket fans have been in splits over the chants the vocal crowd has been hurling. In this particular instance as well the enthusiasts showcased a polarising reaction on social media.

While the crowd is involved, it is the contest between bat and bowl that still renders the major focus. The match is in place for a thrilling finish as an enthralling finish on Day 4 suggests no team has the edge. Thus, it can be anobody's game on Day 5.

The match hangs in balance after Australia lose 3 wickets on Day 4

Carrying a 7-run lead from the 1st innings, England are bundled out at 274 runs on Day 4, thereby giving Australia a target of 281 runs. Chasing the required total, Australian openers David Warner and centurian from first innings Usman Khawaja gave the team a steady start. Warner and Khawaja built a solid partnership for the 1st wicket however at the 61-run mark, the visitors lost their first wicket in the form of Warner. He fell after scoring 36 runs. Marnus Labuschagne who could not trouble the scorers in the earlier innings failed to make a lasting impact in the 2nd innings as well and held out after scoring 13 runs. Before the end of the day's play, England got the prized wicket of Steve Smith. Sensing the thickening of nerves, Pat Cummins made a change in the batting order and sent in night watchman Scott Boland to run through the remaining overs. Boland and Khawaja took Australia past the score of 100 and culminated the day at 107/3.

