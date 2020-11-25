Irfan Pathan Adorably Plays Cricket With His Son In Sri Lankan Hotel Room; Watch Video

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is currently in Sri Lanka where he is set to ply his trade in the Lanka Premier League 2020. The southpaw, who hung his boots from international cricket in January this year, is a member of the Kandy Tuskers squad for the LPL 2020. As per the cricketer's contract with the Tuskers, Pathan is set to earn $50,000 (approx. ₹37 lakh) for his stint.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi 'misses flight' to Sri Lanka, gives Twitter update on LPL 2020 participation

Irfan Pathan uploads adorable video with son Imran, netizens left in awe

Pathan was one of the first players to reach Sri Lanka ahead of the competition. With the tournament approaching rapidly, the former cricketer is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the LPL 2020 as he is working hard to get match fit. On Tuesday, Pathan gave a sneak peek into his preparation as he shared an adorable video with his son, Imran.

Pathan took to Instagram and shared a video where he is seen playing cricket with his son in his hotel room. In the video, Irfan Pathan's son is bowling at his father as the father-son duo have a delightful time together. The video was well-received by the fans as they were left in awe. Several reactions poured in as netizens showered the post with heart-warming responses.

ALSO READ | Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in the upcoming edition of LPL

Besides Pathan, his former India teammate, Munaf Patel, is also a part of the Kandy Tuskers squad for the Lanka Premier League. Manpreet Gony and Manvinder Bisla are the other two Indian players who will feature in the tournament. Other notable names who will be a part of the LPL 2020 include Shahid Afridi, Angelo Mathews, Shoaib Malik and Andre Russell.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly-endorsed fantasy sports brand named Lanka Premier League 2020 sponsor

LPL 2020 schedule

According to the LPL 2020 schedule, the tournament is set to kick off on November 26, with Colombo Kings taking on Kandy Tuskers in the opening contest at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The organizers have also planned a special opening ceremony ahead of the clash. The stadium will host doubleheaders every day till the semi-finals. The first semi-final of the competition will take place on December 13 and the second semi-final will be held on December 14 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

A total of five teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship. Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings, Dambulla Hawks, Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers are the five teams. A total of 30 overseas players are expected to be in action on the Lanka Premier League this year. Just like the Dream11 Indian Premier League, a team will be allowed to have a maximum of four foreign players in their playing eleven.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Hafeez loses millions after choosing Pakistan duties over LPL 2020

SOURCE: IRFAN PATHAN INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.