Mohammad Hafeez Loses Millions After Choosing Pakistan Duties Over LPL 2020

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has apparently sacrificed millions of rupees after choosing his country over franchise cricket. The right-hander recently gave away the opportunity to feature in the inaugural edition of the Lankan Premier League (LPL 2020) in order to play for Pakistan. This move might have delighted Pakistan cricket's fans, however, Hafeez has taken a huge hit financially.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle lauds PSL 2020 for successful final, Pakistan fans want him on commentary

Mohammad Hafeez sacrifices millions of rupees to represent Pakistan

Hafeez was set to play for LPL franchise Colombo Kings after he was roped in as a replacement for former South African captain Faf du Plessis, who is unavailable due to his country's limited-overs series against England at home. It seems like Hafeez has taken a leaf out of du Plessis' book by picking his country over franchise cricket.

The 40-year old all-rounder made it to the 35-member Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour. The two sides are set to compete in a three-match T20I series from December 18-22. The T20I series will be followed by a two-match Test series. Hafeez is only a part of Pakistan's T20I squad and won't feature in the Test series.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 winners: Babar Azam smashes top records after Karachi Kings win PSL title for first-time ever

Choosing his country over franchise cricket has come at a huge cost for Hafeez. According to a CricketPakistan report, Hafeez was set to earn approximately PKR 10 million by playing for the Colombo Kings in the LPL 2020. The report further stated that Hafeez had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to let him play a few LPL matches before joining the national team in New Zealand, but the board told him to choose between the LPL and representing his country.

Hafeez, who doesn't have a central contract went for the latter, thus showing that he still prioritises international cricket over T20 leagues. This isn't the first time that the veteran all-rounder has chosen his country over franchise cricket. During the tour of England earlier this year, Hafeez sacrificed a PKR 2.5 million contract to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020). Notably, Hafeez's match fees from the tour of England equalled to that of a player with a Category C contract, meaning he earned only PKR 202,950.

Mohammad Hafeez net worth

Mohammad Hafeez has been one of Pakistan's prominent cricketers for more than a decade and a half. According to cloudnetworth.com, Mohammad Hafeez net worth is up to $10 million. The Hafeez net worth includes his earnings from being an international cricketer as well as endorsements and several ventures.

ALSO READ | Late Dean Jones paid ultimate tribute by PSL 2020 winners Karachi Kings; see picture

Lanka Premier League schedule

According to the Lanka Premier League schedule, the tournament is set to kick-off on November 21, with Colombo Kings taking on Galle Gladiators in the opening contest at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The organizers have also planned a special opening ceremony ahead of the clash. The stadium will host doubleheaders every day till the semi-finals. The first semi-final of the competition will take place on December 13, and the second semi-final will be held on December 14 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

A total of five teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship. Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings, Dambulla Hawks, Jaffna Stallions, and Kandy Tuskers are the five teams. A total of 30 overseas players are expected to be in action on the Lanka Premier League this year. Just like the Dream11 Indian Premier League, a team will be allowed to have a maximum of four foreign players in their playing eleven.

ALSO READ | PSL trolled again as Rutherford plays with Mumbai gloves after arriving in IPL jersey

Disclaimer: The above Mohammad Hafeez net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: AP

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.