Irfan Pathan Amazes Twitterati By Coming Up With Witty Cricket Analogy For Coronavirus

Cricket News

Irfan Pathan, in his tweet, has urged people to stay clear of getting infected with coronavirus going to claim more than thousands of lives across the world.

Irfan Pathan

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the cricket season to a standstill with cricket boards suspending both domestic and international matches to keep players safe from coronavirus. With no cricket action taking place until further notice, Team India players are spending quality time with their families as well as asking fans to be safe from coronavirus. Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday used some cricket analogies to urge people to continue staying at home during coronavirus.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Shows Father's Reaction After India's World T20 2007 Win Over Pakistan: Watch

India Lockdown: Irfan Pathan message to fans over coronavirus 

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the India lockdown will now be extended till May 3 and following his announcement, Irfan Pathan urged people to stay clear of getting infected with coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives across the world. Here's what Irfan Pathan tweeted -

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Tells Trolls Wrong Is Wrong, Asks Twitter To Help Douse Their 'fire'

Fans react to Irfan Pathan tweet 


Irfan Pathan retirement 

The Irfan Pathan retirement news grabbed headlines earlier this year. Irfan Pathan went onto represent India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, picking up 301 wickets across the three formats. Irfan Pathan’s elder brother Yusuf Pathan has also gone on to represent India and the duo were part of India’s victorious ICC World T20 2007 campaign. 

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Makes A Huge Statement On The Postponement Of Sports Events Due To COVID-19

Irfan Pathan shares footage of World T20 final amid India lockdown 

The India lockdown has kept cricketers busy inside their house and recently, Irfan Pathan shared a video on his social media account in which he can be seen watching the highlights of the India-Pakistan clash with his father. The 18-second video shows Irfan Pathan dismissing Pakistani top-order batsman Younis Khan with an in-swinging delivery. In the caption of the video, he wrote that the happiness on his father’s face while watching the footage is “priceless”.

Also Read: Irfan, Yusuf Pathan Pledge To Distribute 10,000 Kg Rice & 700 Kg Potatoes In Baroda

