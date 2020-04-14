Irfan Pathan Amazes Twitterati By Coming Up With Witty Cricket Analogy For Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the cricket season to a standstill with cricket boards suspending both domestic and international matches to keep players safe from coronavirus. With no cricket action taking place until further notice, Team India players are spending quality time with their families as well as asking fans to be safe from coronavirus. Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday used some cricket analogies to urge people to continue staying at home during coronavirus.

India Lockdown: Irfan Pathan message to fans over coronavirus

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the India lockdown will now be extended till May 3 and following his announcement, Irfan Pathan urged people to stay clear of getting infected with coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives across the world. Here's what Irfan Pathan tweeted -

The #coronavirus is like a bowling https://t.co/vaSVnlHTq1 is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren’t touching the away going deliveries we will be fine n eventually we will save our wicket and save the test match for our country... #stayhome #lockdown — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 14, 2020

Fans react to Irfan Pathan tweet

Just gotta be careful of the one that nips back off the seam — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) April 14, 2020

Bt some times the away going delevry can swing in and crack the middle leg stump — Shubham Dubey (@DubeyInc) April 14, 2020

As soon as you touch the away going deliveries and especially if you got caught in any of the hotspot, you are surely going to be all out. 😅😅 #StayHomeStaySafe — Sandeep Singh (@Sandeep05144065) April 14, 2020

Actually @IrfanPathan we indians do not like pujara's defence we like kohli's and Rohit's aggression..hehe...its just a joke ... I agree with u...#StayHomeStaySafe — Dank Rahul (@Dankrahul) April 14, 2020



Irfan Pathan retirement

The Irfan Pathan retirement news grabbed headlines earlier this year. Irfan Pathan went onto represent India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, picking up 301 wickets across the three formats. Irfan Pathan’s elder brother Yusuf Pathan has also gone on to represent India and the duo were part of India’s victorious ICC World T20 2007 campaign.

Irfan Pathan shares footage of World T20 final amid India lockdown

The India lockdown has kept cricketers busy inside their house and recently, Irfan Pathan shared a video on his social media account in which he can be seen watching the highlights of the India-Pakistan clash with his father. The 18-second video shows Irfan Pathan dismissing Pakistani top-order batsman Younis Khan with an in-swinging delivery. In the caption of the video, he wrote that the happiness on his father’s face while watching the footage is “priceless”.

