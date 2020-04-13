Irfan Pathan Shows Father's Reaction After India's World T20 2007 Win Over Pakistan: Watch

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently took to Twitter and shared a video of himself watching highlights of a Group D match of ICC World T20 2007 when India took on Pakistan. Pathan accounted for the wickets of Pakistan’s Younis Khan and Shoaib Malik in the match and finished with figures of 4-1-20-2. India won the match courtesy of a bowl-out and ultimately qualified for the second stage of the tournament.

Irfan Pathan recollects World T20 memories with father

On April 12, Irfan Pathan shared a video on his social media accounts where he can be seen watching the highlights of the India-Pakistan clash with his father. The 18-second video shows Irfan Pathan dismissing Pakistani top-order batsman Younis Khan with an in-swinging delivery. In the caption of the video, he wrote that the happiness on his father’s face while watching the footage is “priceless”.

Irfan Pathan retirement and international career

The maverick all-rounder announced his international retirement in 2020. He played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the country and picked up 301 wickets across the three formats. Irfan Pathan’s brother Yusuf Pathan also represented India and the duo were part of India’s victorious ICC World T20 2007 campaign. Yusuf Pathan himself was an all-rounder and he made his debut for India in the final of the 2007 T20 tournament.

Irfan Pathan net worth

According to trendcelebsnow.com, the Irfan Pathan net worth figure is estimated to be US$5 million (approximately ₹38 crore). His net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a former Indian cricket player.

Disclaimer: The above Irfan Pathan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Irfan Pathan Twitter