Irfan, Yusuf Pathan Pledge To Distribute 10,000 Kg Rice & 700 Kg Potatoes In Baroda

The Pathan brothers Yusuf and Irfan have come forward for a noble cause to help the people fight COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. Due to the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many daily wage labourers are finding it difficult to make their ends meet and that is why the Pathan brothers have come forward to help them during this need of the hour.

Pathan brothers come forward for a noble cause

It has been learned that both the former Indian all-rounders have decided to distribute 10,000 kg rice and 700 kg potatoes to the needy people in Baroda where the cricketing duo hail from. Earlier, the brothers had also distributed face masks to the public. Meanwhile, many of Irfan and Yusuf's seniors and former Indian team-mates have come forward to help the needy either financially or in-kind. They include the likes of former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, etc.

Earlier, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has also pledged to distribute ration to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar.

'I pledge to distribute ration': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to Twitter, the veteran off-spinner and his spouse Geeta Basra have pledged to distribute ration to 5000 families from Sunday onwards. The 2011 World Cup winner has mentioned that the ration will be distributed to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar who are struggling to feed their families during this difficult time. He also assured that he will continue to help and support their fellow citizens in whichever way they can to lessen the burden of their struggle.

Satnam waheguru.. bas Himmat hosla dena 🙏🙏 @Geeta_Basra and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families from today 🙏🙏 May waheguru bless us all pic.twitter.com/s8PDS9yet1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 5, 2020

