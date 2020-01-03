WATCH Out, Bumrah's Back! Pacer's Ripper Knocks Training Stumps Out

Jasprit Bumrah's return has definitely lightened up the mood in the Indian camp. He was out of action for quite a while due to a lower back stress fracture. Almost a couple of months ago, Bumrah had also posted a video where he had broken the middle stump into two halves during a practice session as the fans were eagerly awaiting his return to the field. Now, the youngster has once again repeated the same process.

Bumrah shatters the training stumps during practice session

While the Indian players were training in Guwahati ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka which will be played on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah seemed to be more aggressive during the session as he bowled a fiery delivery that shattered all the training stumps. The video of this wonderful display was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

About 27,000 tickets of the 39,500-capacity Barasapra Stadium has already been sold out. "People were busy with the Christmas and New Year celebrations. We are expecting a last-minute ticket rush now," he said. The second T20 will be played in Indore on January 7 while Pune will host the final match of the series on January 10.

The short series will mark the Twenty20 World Cup countdown for the two neighbouring countries. India play eight T20Is, including five in New Zealand, ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against South Africa in Perth on October 24. Former skipper Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva have been recalled to the 16-member Sri Lankan squad. Mathews, last played a T20I against South Africa in August 2018. For India, the series will mark the return of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who has recovered from lower back surgery, while opener Shikhar Dhawan will also make a comeback. Opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami have been rested for the three T20Is.

