Sri Lanka Premier League Schedule Announced, Clash With CPL Puts 4 Players In A Fix

Cricket action is set to resume in Sri Lanka with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) making the announcement of the inaugural edition of its highly ambitious project, the Sri Lanka Premier League. The Sri Lanka Premier League will be held from August 28 to September 20, 2020. But the tournament is set to clash with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020), which is set to start next month in Trinidad. According to a report in InsideSport, Sri Lanka cricketers Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando, Wanidu Hasaranga and Bhanuka Rajapaksa were among the players who had requested the cricket board for NOCs to play in the CPL 2020.

About Sri Lanka Premier League

The Sri Lanka Premier League will feature five teams, named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna. According to the board, the tournament will witness 70 international players and 10 high-profile coaches who have confirmed their availability.

Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee at the meeting held today (27th July) granted approval to conduct the inaugural Lanka Premier League T20 Tournament from 28th August to 20th September 2020. #SLC #LPL #LPLT20 https://t.co/s1wvom122R — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2020

In the tournament, each franchise will be allowed to pick a maximum of six foreign players in the squad with only four in the final eleven. The Sri Lanka Premier League matches will be played at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. The SLC, which had earlier planned to hold the league in 2018, was earlier optimistic of conducting the event from August 8 to 22, pending the government’s decision to open the country’s border for foreign arrivals.

About the CPL 2020

The CPL 2020 will begin on August 18 with the final scheduled for September 10. The tournament will see the six teams play 33 matches in two venues - the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The semi-finals and final will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The decision to organise the CPL 2020 this year was made by Cricket West Indies after they received the approval of the local government.

About CPL schedule

Coming to the CPL schedule, the first match of the CPL 2020 will be between last year's runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors and hosts Trinbago Knight Riders while defending champions Barbados Tridents will start their campaign in the second match of the CPL 2020 season against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

The CPL 2020 tournament will be played behind closed doors and all matches (except the final) are double-headers with start timings of 7:30 PM IST and 3:00 AM IST for viewers in India. The CPL schedule has been made in a way that the West Indies cricketers can make themselves available in time for the IPL 2020.

(COVER IMAGE: SRI LANKA CRICKET / TWITTER)