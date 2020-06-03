Irfan Pathan Opens Up About Instance When Mohammad Yousuf Prayed He Didn't Get Him Out

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his international retirement earlier this year after representing his country in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is. The cricketer was a crucial member of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup winning line-up and was even adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the final against Pakistan. In his early years, Irfan Pathan drew many comparisons with Pakistani legend Wasim Akram for his prodigious swing bowling. While the all-rounder has bowled India to victory on many occasions, one of his defining spells came against Pakistan in Karachi in January 2006.

Irfan Pathan father and Mohammad Yousuf: Cricketer unravels interesting conversation between the two

Irfan Pathan recently made an appearance on Sports Tak for an interview. In the show, the maverick athlete revealed that experienced Pakistani batsman Mohammad Yousuf had approached his father before India’s tour to the country in 2006. The all-rounder revealed that his father is a respectful and joyful person who loves to talk with everyone. Irfan Pathan then recalled their conversation by saying that Mohammad Yousuf asked his father to pray for him so that he does not gets dismissed by his son. Irfan Pathan father’s prayers seem to have not worked out in Mohammad Yousuf’s favour as the all-rounder got his number in the Karachi Test of the series.

Irfan Pathan first over hat-trick includes Mohammad Yousuf as third victim

In the 2006 Karachi Test, Irfan Pathan rattled the Pakistani top-order by dismissing Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf off successive deliveries to claim his first-ever hat-trick. Yousuf, who faced the hat-trick ball, faced a ripper of a delivery that went right through his defence to crash the timber behind him. With the achievement, Pathan became the first and only bowler to claim a hat-trick in the first over of a Test and the second Indian overall to bag three wickets off three balls in Test cricket.

Irfan Pathan crashing Mohammad Yousuf’s timber to complete hat-trick, watch video

Irfan Pathan and brother Yusuf Pathan

Irfan Pathan’s elder brother Yusuf Pathan also plays professional cricket and has represented the Indian team. While both cricketers made their previous international appearance in 2012, the two all-rounders continued to play for Baroda in Ranji Trophy until Irfan’s final outing in the 2017 season. Both Irfan and Yusuf Pathan have also taken field for various franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

