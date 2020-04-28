Irfan Pathan Turns Top 'barber' For Brother Yusuf Pathan At Home & Here Are Some Photos

With no cricket action taking place on the field, cricketers are keeping themselves busy by posting videos on social media. Apart from posting videos, players have been keeping themselves busy by indulging into various indoors workouts or household chores. amongst many other acitivies. Recently, Indian cricketers have been posting videos on social media over getting haircuts.

Virat Kohli was the first to post a video in which his wife Anushka Sharma can be seen cutting his hair. After Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar was next in line doing the same and posting an image on social media in which he is seen doing it himself. The latest Indian cricketer to join the trend was Yusuf Pathan, who uploaded a picture after getting a haircut amid the quarantine.

Irfan Pathan turns barber for brother Yusuf Pathan

In the post shared by Yusuf Pathan, his younger brother Irfan Pathan can be seen giving him the haircut as they spend time at home during the India lockdown. Here is Yusuf Pathan's latest Instagram post -

Irfan Pathan and his brother have been quite active during the coronavirus break by coming forward and helping needy people. Apart from spreading message over coronavirus, Irfan Pathan, along with his brother Yusuf Pathan, has been serving people by distributing masks as well as 10000 kgs of rice and 700 kgs of potatoes in Baroda amongst the underprivileged classes od society, winning lot of hearts for the same.

Irfan Pathan retirement from cricket

The Irfan Pathan retirement news came in earlier this year. The Irfan Pathan retirement story comes after the cricketer represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, picking up 301 wickets across the three formats. Irfan Pathan’s brother Yusuf Pathan also represented India and the duo was part of India’s victorious ICC World T20 2007 campaign.

On the other hand, Yusuf Pathan is still active on the domestic circuit and recently, was also part of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yusuf Pathan was one of the many players who remained unsold in the IPL Auction 2020. Ahead of the auction, the all-rounder was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after being part of the franchise for two years. Pathan kept his base price at ₹1 crore at the auction but failed to garner any attention from the franchises.

(IMAGE: YUSUF PATHAN / INSTAGRAM)