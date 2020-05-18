Irfan Pathan Furiously Shuts Down Troll Claiming Indian Team Axing Was Due To Poor Bowling

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is one of the best all-rounders the country has produced. Irfan Pathan was lethal with his swinging deliveries with the new ball. He was more than handy with the bat as he had the ability to score quick runs. Irfan Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, called time on his 16-year international career earlier this year.

ALSO READ | Irfan Pathan turns top 'barber' for brother Yusuf Pathan at home & here are some photos

Irfan Pathan shuts down troll with epic reply

After Irfan Pathan hung his boots in January this year, many fans suggested that he should’ve played a bit more for India. His career was cut short after he was axed from the national team. A Twitter user posted batting stats from Irfan Pathan's last matches in all three formats of the game. He seemed to sarcastically call Irfan Pathan 'unfortunate' to have been axed from the Indian team. Let's take a look at the tweet.

ALSO READ | Irfan, Yusuf Pathan pledge to distribute 10,000 kg rice & 700 kg potatoes in Baroda

. @IrfanPathan's batting🏏in last innings in each format:



Test: Apr 5,2008 vs SA🇿🇦

Batted @ 7

1st innings : 21* (top scorer)

2nd innings: 43*



ODI: Aug 4,2012 vs SL🇱🇰

Batted at 8

Runs:29*



T20I: Sep 28,2012 vs AUS🇦🇺

Batted as opener

Runs:31 (top scorer)



It's our🇮🇳missfortune💔 pic.twitter.com/9TxFAG9IR4 — Amal Sudhakaran 🏏 (@amal_sachinism) May 16, 2020

Irfan Pathan responded to the tweet saying that it was a huge task to score an unbeaten 63 runs against the lethal South African bowling force, which had the likes of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel during his last Test match.

If you are playing as an all rounder n score 63 not out in a test match againts the likes of Steyn n Morkel thn it would turn out to be your last game... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 16, 2020

However, a fan, while responding to Pathan’s reply, opined that the reason behind the all-rounder’s ousting from the Indian team was his poor bowling performance. Irfan went wicketless in that Test against South Africa in Ahmedabad and a fan stated that it was the solitary reason behind Irfan’s exclusion from the national squad.

ALSO READ | Yusuf Pathan Expresses Gratitude On Being Part Of India's 2011 World Cup-winning Squad

Irfan Pathan immediately responded to the tweet and shut him down with an epic reply. Irfan Pathan said that he wasn’t the only one who went wicketless in that Test. Furthermore, Irfan also reminded the fan that he was awarded the Player of the Match in the prior Test. He also took a jibe at the fan saying that he probably wasn't born at that time.

Post his retirement, Irfan Pathan has won lot of praise for his COVID-19 relief efforts back home in Baroda with brother Yusuf Pathan. Once the pandemic ends and cricket begins, Irfan is expected to return as a cricket pundit for India's matches on a full-time basis.

Was I the only one who was wicketless in that game ? N by the way had a man of the match award in a test match one match prior to this one.probably u weren’t born that time so u won’t know — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 16, 2020

ALSO READ | Irfan Pathan Recalls Reluctance Over Touring Pakistan In 2003 Prior To Debut In Australia

IMAGE COURTESY: IRFAN PATHAN INSTAGRAM