Yusuf Pathan Expresses Gratitude On Being Part Of India's 2011 World Cup-winning Squad

Yusuf Pathan reminisced India's glorious 2011 World Cup triumph which completed nine years on Thursday. The Men In Blue beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

'Seems like it just happened yesterday': Yusuf Pathan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the elder Pathan who was a member of that triumphant squad wrote even though the 2011 World Cup win has completed 9 years bit for him, it seems like it has happened just yesterday. He then called that special night 'unforgettable'. The all-rounder then added that it was grateful l to be a part of Indian cricket's historic moment. At the same time, the Yusuf had also posted an image of him carrying the cricketing legend as well as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders.

9 years to the historic World Cup win and it seems like it happened just yesterday. That special night was unforgettable. Grateful to be a part of Indian cricket's historic moment. #memories pic.twitter.com/vJGMVngXDS — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 2, 2020

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

