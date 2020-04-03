The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Yusuf Pathan Expresses Gratitude On Being Part Of India's 2011 World Cup-winning Squad

Cricket News

Yusuf Pathan took to social media and expressed gratitude on being part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad. India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yusuf

Yusuf Pathan reminisced India's glorious 2011 World Cup triumph which completed nine years on Thursday. The Men In Blue beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

READ: Yuvraj Singh hails MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup final heroics for this reason

'Seems like it just happened yesterday': Yusuf Pathan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the elder Pathan who was a member of that triumphant squad wrote even though the 2011 World Cup win has completed 9 years bit for him, it seems like it has happened just yesterday. He then called that special night 'unforgettable'. The all-rounder then added that it was grateful l to be a part of Indian cricket's historic moment. At the same time, the Yusuf had also posted an image of him carrying the cricketing legend as well as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders. 

READ: Rohit Sharma's daughter imitates 'Boom Boom' bowling action in, leaves Bumrah in awe

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. 

Carlos Brathwaite wins T20 World Cup final for West Indies on Apr 3, 2016; watch video

Rashid Khan cheekily imitates Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals respond in style: Watch video

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RBI
TRADING HRS IN MONEY MARKET REVISED
Dharavi
GROUND REPORT FROM DHARAVI
Maharashtra
AWHAD SLAMS PM'S '9 PM - 9 MINS'
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Delhi
DELHI COP'S DAUGHTER PENS LETTER
Coronavirus
JAPAN DEPUTY PM SLAMS WHO