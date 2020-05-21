Irfan Pathan Slams David Warner For Claiming Shikhar Dhawan Prefers Spin Over Fast Bowling

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently slammed Australian opener David Warner for claiming that his Indian counterpart Shikhar Dhawan prefers facing spinners over fast bowlers. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and David Warner were involved in an Instagram Live session where they poked fun at the expense of Shikhar Dhawan. While Rohit Sharma opens the innings with Dhawan for India in limited-overs cricket, David Warner used to form a prolific opening combination with the Delhi-based batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Irfan Pathan slams David Warner in live chat with Shikhar Dhawan

While speaking with Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan said that he disagrees with David Warner’s statement over his former batting partner. The all-rounder stated that even Warner will feel a bit uncomfortable if he will be put to bat on a rank turner. Irfan Pathan went onto say that there are certain things which cricketers should not say and what David Warner said about his former SRH teammate was one of those things.

Irfan Pathan further praised Shikhar Dhawan’s abilities and recollected memories of his batting exploits from the 2013 Champions Trophy. The all-rounder stated that Dhawan faced many fast bowlers in the tournament and still managed to score runs against them. The Indian opening batsman scored 363 runs across 5 matches with two centuries and was instrumental in guiding India in lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and David Warner poke fun at Shikhar Dhawan

On May 8, Rohit Sharma and David Warner took to Instagram Live and opened up on some of the “annoying” habits of Shikhar Dhawan. While Warner laughingly claimed that the Delhi Capitals batsman prefers facing spinners, he also added that Dhawan has a habit of taking a single off the last ball of every over. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma said that the left-hander is sometimes “not attentive” on the field. He described the Delhi Capitals left-hander as “annoying” as he often misses out on listening to his strategies out in the middle. Rohit Sharma also mentioned that Shikhar Dhawan has a habit of taking a few steps down the track after connecting the ball, which leads to much confusion while running between the wickets.

Highlights from Rohit Sharma and David Warner Instagram Live session, watch video

Rohit Sharma and David Warner on batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan



