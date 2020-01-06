Irfan Pathan's Adorable Reply To Preity Zinta's Congratulatory Wish Is Unmissable

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan called it quits from all forms of cricket on Saturday. The southpaw turned out to be a consistent match-winner for India in the early and mid-2000s. He was lethal with the new ball with the ability to move the ball both ways and worked in tandem along with the likes of Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Laksmipathy Balaji, RP Singh, Munaf Patel, S Sreesanth etc. to register some memorable wins for India. Pathan was one of the bowling spearheads of the team in a lot of historic moments that Indian cricket enjoyed in the 2000s.

As the southpaw announced his retirement, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the all-rounder from the cricketing community. One such wish came from Bollywood actor, Preity Zinta, who is the owner of Kings XI Punjab, whom Irfan Pathan represented in the Indian Premier League from 2008-10.

Preity Zinta's sweet words for the all-rounder

I learned so many things about the game from you when IPL started. You have always been an amazing person and team player. Thank you for the wonderful memories @IrfanPathan All the very best for your second innings. Much love always 👍🤗🌟🥳🏏💪 #ting pic.twitter.com/cGKgOi7ft6 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 4, 2020

Irfan Pathan was quick to respond to Preity Zinta's wish as he termed her an amazing friend to have.

Irfan Pathan thanks Preity Zinta

Pzzzzz you were awesome as a team owner and you are most amazing as a friend. Thank you for fulfilling one of my cherished wish😇 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2020

Irfan Pathan's cricketing career

Irfan Pathan played for India in 29 Tests, 102 One Day Internationals, and 24 T20Is from 2003 to 2012. In a cricketing career which spanned over a decade, Pathan was an integral part of numerous memorable victories which includes the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003-04, the 2007 ICC World T20 and the 2007-08 Australian tri-series. The southpaw played his last international match against South Africa in the ICC World T20 2012.

The former all-rounder had made it to the 2013 Champions Trophy squad but did not feature in a single game as India went on to win the tournament without a single loss. This was also the last time that Pathan featured in the Indian squad.

