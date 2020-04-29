Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Harsha Bhogle Expresses Grief, Pays Tribute To Film Star's Work

Many movie lovers around the world were shocked on Wednesday morning after the Irrfan Khan death news circulated quickly on social media. Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54 after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. According to various reports, the actor was kept under observation for colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Also read: Harsha Bhogle Picks His Favourite Indian Captain And It Is NOT MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli

Irrfan Khan death: Harsha Bhogle offers condolences to the Bollywood star

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was among the various celebrities who offered condolences to arguably one of the finest actors of Bollywood. Harsha Bhogle, in his latest tweet, wrote that he was in grief over the passing of Irrfan Khan. He further wrote that the energy and intensity was taken away so soon and his world will live forever. Harsha Bhogle even paid heartfelt condolences to Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa and his children. Here's is Harsha Bhogle's tweet -

In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2020

Also read: Harsha Bhogle Reveals Story Behind Sachin Tendulkar's First Interview In 1987

Irrfan Khan death: Fans pay tribute to the actor

One of the finest actors of this generation. We could all feel the energy and intensity he put in each of his roles. RIP — Srivatsa R (@SrivatsaR3) April 29, 2020

His work lives forever !! — Aman Jain (@amanjain_101) April 29, 2020

RIP to one of the finest personality in bollywood #IrrfanKhan !! What an acting skills he had 🙏

Condolences from Pakistan. @bhogleharsha — Mohammad Hazran🇵🇰 (@KhazranSays) April 29, 2020

Mother and son passed away within a span of few days. Life is very very unfair. 🙏🙏🙏 — Gyandeep Patnaik (@megyandeep) April 29, 2020

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Harsha Bhogle Pays Unique 6-second Tribute, Twitter Impressed

Irrfan Khan movies that won the hearts of the audience

Irrfan Khan has been part of Bollywood and Hollywood projects but there are a couple of Irrfan Khan movies which showed how brilliant the actor was. Some Irrfan Khan movies include the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

Also read: ICC Celebrates World Voice Day, Twitterati Miss Harsha Bhogle And Ravi Shastri

(IMAGE: HARSHA BHOGLE/ IRRFAN /TWITTER/INSTAGRAM)