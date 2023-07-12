Is Gautam Gambhir Returning To Kolkata Knight Riders? Here's What We Know So Far

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, forged an extraordinary bond with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during his tenure as the team's captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gambhir's association with KKR spanned from 2011 to 2017, a period that witnessed the transformation of the team from underdogs to two-time IPL champions. Under his captaincy, KKR developed a fighting spirit and a winning mentality, making them one of the most formidable teams in the IPL.

3 things you need to know

Gambhir helped KKR win the IPL title twice in 2012 and 2014

After leaving KKR, Delhi Daredevils bought Gambhir in 2018

He retired from the IPL the same season, handing the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer

Will Gambhir return to Kolkata for IPL 2024?

Gautam Gambhir's leadership and unwavering dedication played a pivotal role in shaping the remarkable journey of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even after parting ways with KKR in 2018 to play for the Delhi Daredevils, Gambhir's connection with the Kolkata franchise remained strong. He continued to show his love and support for the team, becoming an integral part of the KKR family.

Gautam Gambhir screams in excitement while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders; Image: BCCI/IPL

In 2022, Gambhir took on the role of mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), further showcasing his commitment to nurturing and guiding young Indian talents. However, recent rumors and fans' desires expressed on social media suggest a longing to see Gambhir back in the Kolkata Knight Riders' team management. These speculations arose following reports of potential changes in LSG's coaching staff, though no official updates have been released by the franchise regarding contracts.

Dream of Every KKR Fans to See them in KKR Dugout As Support Staff💜#AmiKKR #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/k6wnpRoKru — Rokte Amar KKR 🟣🟡 (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) July 11, 2023

He too want homecoming. KKR please make this happen 🥲#GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/yFqeuoTePw — 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐚🇮🇳 (@YashGodara69) July 10, 2023

Regardless of his current role, Gautam Gambhir's legacy and bond with the Kolkata Knight Riders will forever be cherished. His remarkable journey exemplifies the power of dedication, leadership, and the love for the game that unites players, teams, and fans in the world of cricket.

Media reports suggest that the Lucknow Super Giants franchise is in talks with former Australian head coach Justin Langer to bring him as a replacement for Andy Flower. Flower's contract with LSG expired after the conclusion of IPL 2023. The former Zimbabwean cricketer was appointed the head coach of LSG in 2021 during the franchise's inaugural year at the IPL. He helped the team reach the play-offs in two consecutive seasons.

Image: BCCI/IPL