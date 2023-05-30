IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's Post For MS Dhoni's 'unbelievable' CSK Sets Internet Ablaze

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday to share his thoughts on Chennai Super Kings, who won their fifth Indian Premier League title in the 2023 season. Among the mountain of reactions in social media about CSK’s historic triumph, Gambhir’s tweet swiftly became a talking point for fans. The Lucknow Super Giants' mentor pointed out how it is tough for teams to even win one title and CSK now has five IPL titles in their bag.

“Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable! #IPL2023,” Gautam Gambhir’s tweet read. Gambhir and MS Dhoni are widely recognized as two of the heroes of the Indian cricket team during the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup final. While LSG exited the tournament after losing the Eliminator to the Mumbai Indians last week, their mentor remained in the headlines for most of the IPL 2023 season.

Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable! #IPL2023 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 30, 2023

ALSO READ | How IPL 2023 Final Was Ravindra Jadeja's 'Can You See Me Now' Moment

Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli banter entertains fans in IPL 2023

Gambhir had an eventful campaign as the LSG mentor in IPL 2023, including a fiery on-field verbal exchange with former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. It ignited the old rivalry after Gambhir was seen asking the Chinnaswamy crowd to shut up after LSG defeated RCB. An animated Kohli was then asking the Lucknow crowd to keep cheering during their next encounter.

As the events unfolded, Kohli was seen getting involved in a confrontation with Afghan player Naveen-ul-Haq. Gambhir soon found himself in the mix, hurling some heated words at the 34-year-old, before ultimately getting separated by teammates. Gambhir and Naveen endured heavy trolling and criticism by fans as LSG returned with a loss in the IPL 2023 Eliminator.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Shuts Down All Rumours Of MS Dhoni Rift With One-line Post For CSK Captain

Virat Kohli heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni for 5th IPL title win

Meanwhile, as CSK lifted the title in the early hours of Tuesday, Kohli was one of the big names to put out his reaction. The former India captain dedicated an Instagram story to the newly crowned five-time IPL-winning skipper. "What a champion Ravindra Jadeja" Well done CSK and special mention to MS Dhoni,” wrote Virat Kohli.

The fifth IPL title came on the back of a year full of hardships for Chennai Super Kings, who finished ninth in the season last year. While Ruturaj Gaikwad continued to prove his class this year, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, and Matheesha Pathirana played valuable roles in Super Kings’ title win this year. CSK and Mumbai Indians have now won the joint-most number of IPL titles.