Is Rohit Sharma Playing Tonight Vs Delhi? Out-of-form Mumbai Captain Under Spotlight Again

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League saw several franchises battle vigorously among themselves in an attempt to finish in the top four. Amidst the fierce competition, Mumbai's dominant run in the group stage testified to why they are the most successful franchise in the league's history. While Rohit Sharma and co. gear up for the all-important Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, uncertainty still looms regarding their skipper's availability for the contest against Delhi.

Rohit Sharma injury: Is Rohit Sharma playing tonight vs Delhi?

While the defending champions are one of the front-runners going into the final leg of the competition, there still seems to be no certainty regarding Rohit Sharma's availability. Intense speculation regarding the batsman's hamstring injury has made the whole situation even more ambiguous. The 33-year-old finally made his much-anticipated return on Tuesday against the Hyderabad side after having missed four matches due to his injury.

Rohit Sharma's omission from the Indian squad for the Australia tour added fuel to the fire as several cricket pundits had contrasting opinions on the scenario. While former Indian captain, Dilip Vengsarkar was vocal about his displeasure of Rohit Sharma giving priority to Dream11 IPL ahead of the national team's endeavors, the Mumbai cricketer found support in the form of Sunil Gavaskar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, also confirmed in an interview with PTI, that Sharma was indeed left out as he is not fit.

While several shots were fired from all corners, the whole Rohit Sharma fiasco took a new turn when the cricketer admitted to recovering successfully from his hamstring injury. The cricketer returned to lead the Mumbai side in their final league match against Hyderabad. In spite of having a forgetful outing, fans were elated with Rohit Sharma stating that his hamstring is perfectly fine in the post-match presentation.

Based on his comments, it is likely that the Mumbai captain will lead his troops in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Rohit Sharma has proved his mettle as a captain for the Mumbai side over the years and his return will give them a sigh of relief. The franchise on their Twitter account also hinted that the cricketer will be seen in action during their clash against Delhi.

Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1

The two teams will lock horns in Qualifier 1 on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. The winner of the contest will straight-away head into the finals of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Mumbai have come out on top in both the league matches against Delhi. The Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST on the Star Sports Network.

Image source: Mumbai team Twitter

