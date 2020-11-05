Hardik Pandya Woos Fans With WWE-style Photo From Abu Dhabi, See Picture

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya is renowned for his flamboyancy on and off the field. Pandya, who is currently in the UAE playing for Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020, has made it a habit of being in the news either through his on-field exploits or his quirky sense of fashion. Pandya is extremely active on social media where he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. The Baroda-based cricketer goes about his business without paying heed to outside noise.
The lanky all-rounder was at it once again on Wednesday as he uploaded a unique photo of himself on Instagram. In the photo, Pandya is seen wearing a Versace overcoat along with floral printed shorts. He has also donned a fashionable blue coloured mask in the photo.
Hardik Pandya's latest Instagram post was well-received by netizens. As soon as Pandya posted the photo, fans started flooding the comment section with their opinion of the Mumbai star's new look. Several reactions poured in as fans compared Hardik Pandya's look to that of a WWE wrestler's look. The 27-year old's wife, Natasa Stankovic was also in awe of her husband's photo as she commented on the post with a fire and an awestruck emoji.
Meanwhile, Hardik will be raring to go in the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 that is set to take place on Thursday, November 5 in Dubai. The star all-rounder was rested from Mumbai's last league match against Hyderabad where the Men in Blue were comprehensively beaten by 10 wickets. Hardik will look to guide his side to a win in the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 and book their place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final.
Hardik has been in great form in the ongoing tournament, having played some quickfire cameos at the death. In the 12 matches that he has played so far, the Baroda lad has scored 241 runs at a blistering strike rate of 174.63. He also has five catches to his name. Hardik's form will be crucial for Mumbai in the upcoming Qualifier 1 as a win in this fixture will take them one step closer to retaining their Dream11 IPL title.
