Shahbaz Nadeem Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, Age And Personal Life Of Hyderabad Spinner

Indian left-arm orthodox spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has not had much game time, either for the Hyderabad IPL side or for the Indian senior side. However, each time he has taken the field, Nadeem has made his impact felt, taking crucial wickets, and making the most of the little chances he has been afforded. In the absence of their mainstays, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh, the usually astute Hyderabad bowling lineup has faltered somewhat through the Dream11 IPL 2020.

With the pitches starting to favour spin towards the end of the tournament, the team called upon Shahbaz Nadeem, one of their most experienced players to win them a crucial game last night, and Nadeem made just the case for his regular inclusion into the side. Playing against table-toppers Mumbai, Shahbaz Nadeem took the two crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya on Tuesday. This, along with his economy of 4.75 earned him the trophy of the Man of the Match.

🗣️ Shahbaz Nadeem talked about our bowling unit, support staff's encouragement and more at the press conference last night!#SRHvMI #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/laKWlSNrmI — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 4, 2020

Shahbaz Nadeem age and career stats

Shahbaz Nadeem has been unlucky in that he has gone unnoticed at the top levels of the games, despite a strong domestic level presence. The 31-year old has played just one solitary match for the Indian team, back in 2019. Nadeem was called up as a replacement for Kuldeep Yadav during South Africa's tour of India in October 2019. He returned excellent figures from his two innings, taking 4 wickets for just 40 runs. With an economy of 2.30, Nadeem once again demanded to be seen.

In first-class matches, Nadeem has played 117 games. He has given 12,698 runs and taken 443 wickets in his entire domestic career, with best figures of 7/45. In the IPL, he has played 69 games and taken 46 wickets. His best figures are 3/16, and his economy is an impressive 7.46. His batting statistics are not as appreciable though, with his strike rate of 44.57.

Shahbaz Nadeem Dream11 IPL salary

While the Nadeem net worth figure is not yet known, Shahbaz Nadeem made his Dream11 IPL debut with the Delhi team in 2011. Back then, he was brought by the team for ₹30 lakhs and retained for a couple of seasons. In 2018, after a fierce battle with the Bangalore IPL team, Nadeem was once again brought by Delhi - but for ₹3.20 crore. Ahead of this season, he was traded by Delhi to Hyderabad in place of Shikhar Dhawan. His total earnings from the Dream11 IPL stands at ₹13,90,00,000. Along with this he also has a contract with the BCCI as a domestic level player.

Nadeem is married to wife Saman Akhtar, who recently suffered from some liver-related ailments. The couple also have a one-year-old son.

