IS Vs MTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live

Ifira Sharks (IS) will face MT Bulls (MTB) at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the ninth match of the Vanuatu T10 League. The match will be played on June 14 and will begin at 6:30 am IST. There are only three teams participating in the tournament, which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. Here are the Vanuatu T10 League IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction, IS vs MTB Dream11 team and IS vs MTB Dream11 Top picks.

IS vs MTB Dream11 team and preview

Ifira Sharks lost their previous match against MT Bulls by a margin of 13 runs. They will look to avenge the loss of their previous defeat. Their batting and bowling unit looks pretty balanced that the Sharks will be eager to put on a convincing show in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, MT Bulls will be eager to maintain their winning momentum. In batting, they have the services of Andrew Mansale and Philip Tsione, who are in top-notch form in the league. MT Bulls will be looking to continue with their batting prowess in the upcoming match.

IS vs MTB Dream11 team: Ifira Sharks full squad

Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

IS vs MTB Dream11 team: MT Bulls full squad

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

IS vs MTB Dream11 top picks

Here's out IS vs MTB Dream11 top picks for IS vs MTB match

Andrew Mansale

Stephane Sandy

Clement Tommy

Nalin Nipiko

IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction: IS vs MTB predicted XI

IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction: IS vs MTB predicted XI: Ifira Sharks

Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen

IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction: IS vs MTB predicted XI: MT Bulls

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

IS vs MTB Dream11 team

IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction

As per our IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction, IS are the favourites to win this match.

Note: The IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction, IS vs MTB Dream11 top picks and IS vs MTB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.