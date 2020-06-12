Yuvraj Singh Participates In Punjab Govt's 'Mission Fateh' With COVID-19 Advice: Watch

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday joined 'Mission Fateh', the latest initiative by Punjab government to fight the Coronavirus India situation. ‘Mission Fateh’ was launched by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, which featured Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Sonu Sood, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan and fellow cricketer Harbhajan Singh along with other personalities from sports and Punjabi cinema.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Lavishly Praises Yuvraj Singh On 1st Anniversary Of Retirement

Coronavirus India: Yuvraj Singh's 'Mission Fateh' message for fans

The 'Mission Fateh' initiative was launched with the message of resilience, resolve and discipline to defeat coronavirus and save Punjab. Yuvraj Singh, in his message, has urged people to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing as part of the ‘Mission Fateh’. Here is the Yuvraj Singh 'Mission Fateh' video -

"Be sure to wear a mask before leaving the house, maintain Social Distancing and wash your hands for 20 seconds, and support #MissionFateh in the fight against coronavirus", Yuvraj Singh, an all-rounder former Indian cricketer.@YUVSTRONG12 @PIBChandigarh pic.twitter.com/70zvmnIH4p — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) June 11, 2020

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Thanks Fans For Showering Love On Retirement Anniversary

With Coronavirus India cases increasing day by day, cricketers and Bollywood stars have come forward to support people affected by the pandemic. Sonu Sood was thanked recently by the Punjab government for his participation in 'Mission Fateh'. He also recently came forward and gave migrant workers a helping hand by arranging several buses for them to get back home. Sonu Sood, who is famous for his villainous role in the 2010 hit film Dabangg, played a real-life hero by beginning the initiative on March 12 when he and entrepreneur Neeti Goel arranged ten buses along with food and beverages for migrant labourers, who returned to their villages.

Also Read: Sonu Sood's Response To Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina's Praise Wins Netizens Over

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Cricketer thanks fans for their messages

On Wednesday, social media was flooded with messages for Yuvraj Singh after #MissYouYuvi hashtag, became the trending topics on Twitter. It was on the same day last year that Yuvraj Singh called time on his international career. Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle to thanks his fans for the love they continue to shower upon him even after his retirement.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Called 'dude On The Field And In Real Life' By Wife Hazel Keech In Tweet

He wrote that he was overwhelmed and full of gratitude fo their messages and cricket will always be his life and his admirers will be an irreplaceable part of him. Yuvraj Singh tweeted the message along with a picture of himself celebrating the winning moment of the 2011 World Cup. The former Indian all-rounder also requested his fans to follow the government's guidelines on coronavirus and be responsible citizens.

Yuvraj Singh made his international debut in 2000 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. The all-rounder went on to play 304 ODIs to score 8,701 runs with 14 hundreds and 52 half-centuries to become one of India’s finest 50-overs batsmen of all time.