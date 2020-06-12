Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Tweet On 'first Cricket Crush' Yuvraj Singh's 1st Retirement

Indian cricket team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma recently wrote a heartfelt message for Yuvraj Singh on the first anniversary of the World Cup winner's retirement. On Wednesday, the #MissYouYuvi began to trend online as cricket fans posted messages on the Yuvraj Singh retirement first anniversary.

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Rohit Sharma post heartwarming

Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from international cricket during the World Cup 2019 campaign and June 10 marked the first anniversary of the occasion. Rohit Sharma, who played alongside Yuvraj Singh in Team India and captained him at Mumbai Indians, wrote that he had some wonderful memories with the Punjab cricketer and wished that he would have played a little longer. Here's Rohit Sharma's message

Wonderful memories together. I hope you played little longer @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/UWCqASfwnf — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh responded to Rohit Sharma's tweet by saying that all the years that he played he did that with his ability and he sees the same fire inside Rohit Sharma. He also said that when people did not believe in Rohit's abilities, he never gave up and has come a long way to become what he is today. In fact, in a recent Instagram live chat between the duo, Rohit called Yuvraj his 'first cricket crush'.

Brothaman jitni khele apne dam par khele ! I see the same fire in you . There were times and moments when few people did not believe in you ! But u believed in your self and never gave up and look how far you have come ! Keep doing it again 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2020

Not only Rohit Sharma but Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also recently posted a message on the anniversary of Yuvraj Singh retirement. Sachin Tendulkar, in his message, spoke about his first memory being noticing the Punjab cricketer's athletic ability during a training camp in Chennai. Sachin Tendulkar also wrote that Yuvraj Singh had the ability to clear any ground in the world.

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Harbhajan Singh trolls Yuvraj Singh for poor footwork

Recently, Harbhajan Singh took a dig at Yuvraj Singh with a throwback video where he dismissed left-hander in an IPL match. The video was from the match between Mumbai Indians and now-defunct Pune Warriors India. In the video, Yuvraj Singh can be seen trying to play an off-spinner across the line but was trapped LBW as he misses the ball which hit his pads.

Harbhajan Singh jokingly asked Yuvraj Singh to play straight. Yuvraj Singh had a decent IPL career in which he scored 2,750 runs and picked up 36 wickets from 132 matches. The star all-rounder has won the IPL twice in 2016 (with Sunrisers Hyderabad) and 2019 (with Mumbai Indians) respectively.