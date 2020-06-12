T20 World Cup Planning For October Very Much On: Australian Sports Minister

Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck has recently shown confidence that the country will be able to host the T20 World Cup tournament Down Under this year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to decide the fate of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia between October and November.

T20 World Cup: Australian sports minister on chances of hosting the tournament

Colbeck, in his recent interview with Sportstar, has said that the Australian government's strong approach towards the pandemic has led the curve showing a downward trend, making Australia a perfect country to host the tournament. He also said that the Australian government is ensuring that safety measures are taken not just for the players but also for the spectators.

Speaking about Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts' comment abut looking to provide biosecurity measures in a bid to resume cricket in the nation, Colbeck said that Cricket Australia and the T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee are consulting with Australian government agencies in the development of their biosecurity plan to support the resumption of professional cricket in the country.

T20 World Cup: BCCI eyes October-November window for conducting IPL 2020

While the fate of T20 World Cup is yet to be decided, recent reports suggest that the BCCI is looking at holding IPL during the September-October window if the ICC decides to not conduct the T20 World Cup in Australia. IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, during his recent interview with The Times of India , said the final decision to hold the IPL will be taken based on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has also said the governing body was exploring possibilities to make sure that the IPL 2020 happens in the calendar year even if it means playing in empty stadiums. The IPL 2020 which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 was postponed by Sourav Ganguly due to rising cases of COVID-19 in India.