Ishan Kishan Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life Of Mumbai Star

Explosive Indian batsman Ishan Kishan is currently representing defending champions Mumbai in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer has batted with much intent, and even more aggression, instrumental in his side’s journey to the final of the tournament. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has remained associated with the Mumbai franchise since 2018 and given his current form, it looks like he may have found a permanent IPL home with the franchise.

Ahead of the impending Dream11 IPL 2020 final where Mumbai will be looking to extend their domination with another title, here is a look at some details regarding the Ishan Kishan net worth, his personal life and his Dream11 IPL salary.

How much is Ishan Kishan net worth?

According to networthschool.com, the Ishan Kishan net worth is estimated at ₹8.3 crore ($1.1 million) as of 2020. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Jharkhand Cricket Association for his domestic cricket commitments for the state. The Ishan Kishan net worth also constitutes the earnings he generates through endorsement deals from brands like CEAT.

How much is Ishan Kishan IPL 2020 price?

Ishan Kishan became one of the 15 cricketers to be retained by the Mumbai franchise during the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window in late 2019. As per the signing, the Ishan Kishan IPL 2020 price for the 2020 season is ₹6.2 crore ($869,000).

Ishan Kishan house and personal life details

Ishan Kishan is rumoured to be dating Indian model Aditi Hundia. Hundia has been seen cheering for the cricketer in many Dream11 IPL matches.

Ishan Kishan was born in Patna, Bihar on July 18, 1998. According to reports, he resides in the Nawada district of Bihar.

A look into Ishan Kishan Dream11 IPL stats for the 2020 season

The Ishan Kishan Dream11 IPL stats for the 2020 event comprises of some staggering numbers. He has played 13 matches for Mumbai so far this season. The dynamic batsman has scored 483 runs at an average of 53.66 fuelled by four sparkling half-centuries.

Ishan Kishan’s blazing knock against Delhi in playoffs, watch video

