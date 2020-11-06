Ishan Kishan Equals Floating Opening Partner Quinton De Kock's Top Dream11 IPL Landmark

Mumbai have had a stellar run so far in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The franchise's monumental success this year can be credited to consistent performances from their trusted personnel. The youngsters of the team have displayed their skills fearlessly and the same approach has paid dividends for the side. The 22-year-old Ishan Kishan's tremendous success in this edition has been a major boost for the team.

Ishan Kishan tied with Quinton de Kock as Mumbai's highest run-getter in Dream11 IPL 2020

The season will give Ishan Kishan a great amount of confidence considering the fact that he has emerged as the top run-scorer in Mumbai's star-studded batting line-up. Having played 13 matches this year, the southpaw has amassed 483 runs so far. Opening batsman Quinton de Kock stands neck and neck with Kishan with an equal number of runs in 15 matches.

After his sublime knock against Delhi, Kishan now occupies the fourth spot in the list of the highest run-getters in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Known for being a mighty hitter of the cricket ball, Kishan also is the batsman to smash the most number of sixes this year in the league. He has cleared the ropes a staggering 29 times in just 13 matches.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Ishan Kishan's authoritative knock powers Mumbai to a thumping win

The Mumbai side have used Ishan Kishan's services very effectively. He has readily accepted all the roles that the management has asked him to. After a brief run as the opening batsman, he was shifted back to the middle order after Rohit Sharma's return into the side. The fiery batsman proved his mettle once again with a gutsy half-century under pressure in crucial circumstances against Delhi on Thursday.

Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 50 came in only 30 deliveries. The youngster has surely packed a solid punch this season and has looked at ease against proven bowling attacks. His knock against Delhi helped his side to post an imposing total of 200.

Mumbai speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult ran through Delhi's top order with the new ball. The chasing team failed to stage a comeback after their dismal start and eventually lost the contest by 57 runs. Mumbai now are the first team to secure their spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final.

A look at Ishan Kishan Dream11 IPL stats

There was a lot of hype around the batsman's debut in the cash-rich league as he had led the Indian team in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2016. Kishan has featured in 50 matches over the years and has 1178 runs to his name. The swashbuckling batsman has surpassed the 50-run mark 7 times in his career. He has scored runs at an impressive strike-rate of 136.02.

