Ishan Kishan Reveals Top Rahul Dravid Advice That Turned His Fortunes In Dream11 IPL 2020

Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan continued his sublime form in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season with a match-winning 72* against Delhi on October 31. The 22-year-old was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his efforts in the one-sided contest. During the post-match ceremony, he credited former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid behind his recent run-of-form in the tournament.

Ishan Kishan credits former India Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid for recent success

Ishan Kishan led India Under-19 to the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh back in 2016. Former Indian cricketer and batting icon Rahul Dravid was the coach of the young Indian battalion that lost to the West Indies Under-19s in the final. While Dravid has been instrumental to the success of many aspiring Indian cricketers, it appears that he still reaches out to Ishan Kishan whenever the Mumbai opener calls for help.

During the post-match presentation from Mumbai’s emphatic win over Delhi, Ishan Kishan said that playing shots and scoring runs on the off-side was not his strength initially. He later admitted that Rahul Dravid had told him to work on his off-side scoring abilities which appears to have done wonders for him. Kishan said, “I’ve been working on that this season and thankfully it’s showing in the match situation now”.

A look into Ishan Kishan Dream11 IPL stats

The Ishan Kishan Dream11 IPL stats composes of some impressive numbers. In 11 matches this season, the left-handed batsman has scored 395 runs at an average of 49.37. He registered three half-centuries in the process including a score of 99 against Bangalore in a thrilling contest earlier in the competition.

Mumbai in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Valuable contributions from cricketers like Ishan Kishan and others have also paved the way for Mumbai’s success this season. The defending champions and table-toppers became the first side to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing competition. They will now face Hyderabad to cap-off their league stage. The Hyderabad vs Mumbai match will be played on November 3 at Sharjah.

