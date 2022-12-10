Ishan Kishan Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav's Advice Before The Game Helped Him Score 200

Ishan Kishan on Saturday wrote his name in the history books as he became the fourth Indian batter to score a double century in One-Day Internationals.

Kishan scored 210 off 131 balls in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh to join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian players to have scored a double ton in ODI cricket. Kishan also became the youngest batter in the history of the game to score an ODI double hundred.

After he accomplished the feat, Kishan said that Suryakumar Yadav's advice helped him to score the double century in the match. Kishan revealed that he spoke with Yadav before the game, who advised him to see the ball well and hit well. He also stated that Yadav told him to have a net practice before the match which is why he arrived at the stadium before everyone else and had a training session.

"I had a chat with Suryakumar Yadav before the game, he told me to see the ball well and hit well," Kishan said after jis swashbuckling knock.

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

Kishan and Virat Kohli smashed a tonne of runs to help India amass 409/8 batting first in the game. While Kohli struck his first century in ODIs since August 2019, Kishan smashed a double century. With the century, Kohli eclipsed Ricky Ponting, the former captain of Australia, to take over as the batsman with the second-highest total of international hundreds after Sachin Tendulkar. With scores of 37 and 20, respectively, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel also added to the total.

After that, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc, reducing Bangladesh to just 182 runs. Axar Patel and Umran Malik each took two wickets, while Shardul Thakur picked up a three-wicket haul. Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj all have one wicket to their names. Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh in scoring with 43 from 50 balls. However, India won the game by 227 runs because it was insufficient to chase down a huge total.

Image: Twitter/BCCI