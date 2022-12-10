WATCH: Dravid Breaks Into Wild Celebration, Kohli Does Bhangra After Kishan's Double Ton

Ishan Kishan on Saturday slammed his maiden double century during the third ODI match against Bangladesh. With the feat, Kishan joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian batters to score a double century in ODI cricket. Kishan also became the youngest cricketer to achieve the milestone and the quickest to reach the 200-run mark in One-Day Internationals.

After Kishan scored the double century, Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid was seen erupting in joy. Stand-in captain KL Rahul also gave a euphoric reaction as soon as Kishan reached the historic milestone. Former India captain Virat Kohli, who was batting alongside Kishan when he scored the double-century, started doing bhangra to celebrate the feat with the 24-year-old. Here's the video showing everyone's reaction.

India vs Bangladesh

As far as the match is concerned, India scored 409/8 batting first courtesy of loads of runs from Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli. While Kishan smashed a double century, Kohli scored his first ton in ODIs since August 2019. With the century, Kohli surpassed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to become the batter with the second most number of international hundreds. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel also contributed to the total with scores of 37 and 20 runs, respectively.

Indian bowlers then wreaked havoc bowling Bangladesh out for just 182 runs. Shardul Thakur picked a three-wicket haul, while Axar Patel and Umran Malik scalped two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar each picked one wicket to their names. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 43 off 50 balls. However, it was not enough to chase down a mammoth total as India won the match by 227 runs.

Image: Twitter