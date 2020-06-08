S Sreesanth Challenges Ben Stokes To Dismiss MS Dhoni After Autobiography Claims

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth blasted over England international Ben Stokes over his remarks about MS Dhoni. 29-year-old Ben Stokes in his book On Fire questioned MS Dhoni's intent when he faced England in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The English all-rounder mentioned that there was ‘little or no intent' from India's legend during their chase of 338 runs against the 3 Lions at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. While MS Dhoni is yet to reply to Ben Stokes' claims, S Sreesanth has chosen not to stay quiet while getting back at Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes autobiography: S Sreesanth replies to the Englishman about his claim on MS Dhoni

S Sreesanth, who has won two World Cups under MS Dhoni's captaincy, has warned Ben Stokes that the former Indian captain never forgets anything. S Sreesanth, in a recent Instagram live session, said that he hopes that Ben Stokes never faces MS Dhoni because the 38-year-old batsman might just end his career. S Sreesanth advised Ben Stokes not to hope to come up against Dhoni because he (Dhoni) doesn’t forget anything. The fast bowler wished Stokes all the best because if during the IPL or an India-England match, he and Dhoni cross paths again, whatever the one or two million Stokes has been getting, it’ll all go away. Dhoni may even end his career, according to Sreesanth.

S Sreesanth challenges Ben Stokes

S Sreesanth, who is currently undergoing a ban after he was found guilty in an IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013, challenged Ben Stokes to dismiss Dhoni in a match. S Sreesanth will be free from his ban in September and he wishes to bowl the second-ranked ICC ODI allrounder in the future. Sreesanth also expressed his desire to himself bowl at Ben Stokes in order to make him pay for his views on MS Dhoni off late.

