Ishant Sharma Betters Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh On Averages; Claims 300th Test Wicket

Over the years, Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma has successfully established himself as the spearhead of the bowling attack in Test matches. The lanky pacer has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket and has bowled several match-winning spells for the country. The bowler recently added yet another feather to his cap, as he became the third Indian pacer, to claim 300 wickets in the longer format.

BCCI congratulates Ishant Sharma

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🎆



Congratulations @ImIshant. He becomes the third Indian fast bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He traps Lawrence in the front as England lose their third wicket. #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fgKJnae4nm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

India vs England 1st Test: Ishant Sharma claims 300th Test wicket

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in India's Test line-up, and his abilities to bowl long spells under challenging conditions have been praised by many. The veteran bowler joined an elite list on Monday, as he became the sixth Indian bowler to have 300 wickets to his name in Tests. Apart from Ishant Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Kapil Dev are the other two fast bowlers who have achieved this feat in the past. Whereas, spinners Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and R Ashwin are also a part of the list.

Playing in his 98th Test match, Ishant Sharma dismissed England's Daniel Lawrence on the fourth day of the India vs England 1st Test match to take the Ishant Sharma Test wickets tally to 300. While all the other five Indian bowlers picked up 300 wickets in lesser matches when compared to Sharma, the fast bowler betters Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh when it comes to the bowling averages.

Video credits: BCCI.TV

India vs England live: Cricket fraternity lauds Ishant Sharma for his glorious accomplishment

Ishant Sharma becomes the third India pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach the 300-wicket mark in Tests 👏



What an achievement!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wEUPiCKHFf — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

Congratulations @ImIshant for 300 Test wickets. Only the Third Indian pacer to do so. #hardworkpaysoff #INDvsENG — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 8, 2021

What an achievement @ImIshant Congratulations on becoming the third Indian pacer to reach the 300-wicket milestone in Tests. Always admired your work ethic and commitment towards the game especially this format. And you thoroughly deserve this rich reward. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/kWwCN0zN47 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 8, 2021

300 to Ishant. What a wonderful second wind to his career. Much to admire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2021

“ISHANT SHARMA”.... congratulations on entering the elite club! Wishing you many more. 👏🏼👏🏼 #INDvENG #300TestWickets — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 8, 2021

Ishant Sharma Test wickets

The bowler made his Test debut against Bangladesh in May 2007. Having played 98 matches in the longer format, Sharma has 300 Test wickets to his name at an impressive bowling average of 32.29. Moreover, the player has also picked up 11 fifers in his career.

Most wickets for India in Tests

Ishant Sharma is now the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test matches for team India. Anil Kumble, with 619 wickets, is at the top of the list. Kapil Dev occupies the second place with 434 scalps and is followed by Harbhajan Singh (417), R Ashwin (313), Zaheer Khan (311), and Ishant Sharma (300).

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: PTI

