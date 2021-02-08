Rishabh Pant Entertains Fans By Smashing 4 Sixes In A Row Off Jack Leach: WATCH

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has showcased his batting prowess on multiple occasions, especially in red-ball cricket. Having already played a number of memorable knocks for Team India in his young career, the southpaw has carved a niche for himself in the side's star-studded batting line-up. The talented player was monumental in India's triumphant run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and he seems to have carried his form in the ongoing India vs England Test series as well.

India vs England 1st Test: Rishabh Pant takes Jack Leach to the cleaners

While Rishabh Pant has often been under the scanner because of his ordinary performances with the gloves, he has often made amends with exceptional outings with the bat. The dynamic cricketer has the tendency to shift the momentum of a contest with his counter-attacking approach, and he resorted to the same during the India vs England 1st Test. The home side had their backs on to the wall after Joe Root and co. posted a mammoth total of 578.

ALSO READ | Liam Livingstone Sledged By SCG Crowd For Not Being In India With England Team: WATCH

To make the matters worse for the Virat Kohli-led side, none of their top-order batsmen apart from Cheteshwar Pujara could make a significant impact with the bat. The onus was once again on 23-year-old Rishabh Pant to steer the Indian side out of trouble, and the player once again came up with a lion-hearted performance. The left-hander scored runs at a frantic pace and scored a quick-fire 91 off just 88 deliveries.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Makes Fun Of Rohit Sharma-Rishabh Pant Pose; Leaves Fans In Splits

The highlight of the batter's knock was the manner in which he targeted England's premier spin bowler, Jack Leach. The left-arm spinner was looking to target the bowler's footmarks outside Pant's off-stump, in order to get additional purchase from the surface. However, the batter adapted quickly and made a slight shift to his stance. Apart from that, he also used his feet to his advantage and smashed four sixes in quick succession to get an upper hand over Jack Leach.

Did You Watch - 6,6,6,6 - Rishabh Pant targets Leach



Watch what happens when @RishabhPant17 decides to take on Jack Leach. The Indian batsman hits four sixes in his three consecutive overs.



📽️📽️https://t.co/3LeCLN2TSP #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rugN30RHXA — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2021

India vs England live

England claimed a valuable 241-run lead after bundling out the hosts for 337. Apart from Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara once again played remarkably well for his 73. It was Washington Sundar who rescued team India with a fantastic 85, whereas R Aswin also contributed with 31 runs lower down the order.

Ashwin also picked up the wicket of opener Rory Burns on the very first ball of England's second innings. After the completion of the first session of the penultimate day of the Test, England lead by 242 runs. Fans in India can catch the India vs England live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Photo From Chennai Test Gives Birth To Comical Memes Online

Rishabh Pant career stats in Test matches

Playing in his 17th Test match for India, he has already seen several ups and downs already in his young career. The player has amassed 1179 runs in his career so far and also boasts of a healthy batting average of 45.34. The left-hander has two centuries to his name and has also scored five fifties in the longer format. It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant is the first Indian wicketkeeper to smash a century in both Australia and England.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Sends Rory Burns Back For Golden Duck On First Ball Of Second Innings: WATCH

Image source: BCCI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.