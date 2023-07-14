Virat Kohli is among the most decorated cricketers of the current era and he has topped the rankings in all three formats many times. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently shared his views on Virat Kohli's recent slump in form and also went on to say that there isn't a 'Fab Four' in cricket anymore and instead, there should be a 'Fab Three'.

Virat Kohli recently scored a century in the 4th Test against Australia in Ahmedabad

Kohli scored 14 and 49 runs in the WTC final

India is presently playing against West Indies in a 2-match Test series

Aakash Chopra excludes Virat Kohli from 'Fab-four'

Aakash Chopra, who is well known for his match analysis suggested that the ‘Fab Four,’ referring to Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson, had evolved into a ‘Fab Three. Aakash Chopra opined that his comments come after keeping a close look at the performances around the period between 2014 and 2019, focusing specifically on their performances in Test cricket. He even mentioned David Warner as a past contender for the prestigious group.

However, Aakash Chopra's comments on Virat Kohli re-ignited the debate and he was heavily criticized by the fans. Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma, who is presently handling the commentary duties during the ongoing IND vs WI series also gave his views on Aakash Chopra's comments with a cheeky dig.

Ishant Sharma trolls Aakash Chopra

Ishant Sharma, who played more than 100 Tests for the Indian team and also took more than 300+ wickets also spoke on Aakash Chopra's comments on Virat Kohli and expressed his amusement over people comparing multi-format players like Kohli based solely on Test performances.

Virat Kohli doesn't need Fab 4 but Fab 4 needs him. If we consider ODI and T20i then there's only Fab 1 and that's Kohli. I find it funny when people compare a 3 format player with others on the basis of test only. (laughs)



Team India takes the driver's seat in 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal went unbeaten again. The left-hander had amassed 143 at the end of the day. On the other end is Virat Kohli, who is unfinished on 36*. India has so far out on 312 on the board at the loss of two wickets. The lead is 162 runs and on Day 3, India would look to further it and put on a monumental total to attain an innings win over West Indies and go 1-0 up in the series.