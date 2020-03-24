Ishant Sharma Comically Trolls Yuvraj Singh For 'Janta Curfew' Video: Watch

As the Indian government tries to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, the cricketing fraternity has been doing its best to create awareness around the issues that surround the spreading of the novel coronavirus. On Sunday, India observed the 'Janta Curfew' under which the citizens of the nation did not leave their houses for the whole day. At 5 pm, citizens of India came out in support of the workers, who kept the essential services of the country running despite the threat of getting infected.

Yuvraj Singh's innovative 'Janta Curfew' celebration earns hilarious Ishant Sharma response

Former Team India all-rounder and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, on Sunday, celebrated the health workers and other professionals who rendered their services tirelessly despite most of the country being locked down. Yuvraj Singh wife Hazel Keech shared a video of the couple as they took to their balcony and made some sounds of delight at 5PM. In the video, Singh can be hilariously observed banging a match stump against his balcony railing as he makes a sound along with the surrounding houses.

The Indian all-rounder then refers to the healthcare workers as heroes during the 'Janta Curfew' and proclaims how India has to hit coronavirus for a six. The video also earnt a lot of praise from delighted fans and Singh's teammate Ishant Sharma made a hilarious comment on Yuvraj Singh wife's post. Ishant Sharma wrote, "paji bande ni kutne!! Taali marni hai." The hilarious comment pointed out Yuvraj's use of a cricket stump, which is often used as a weapon during streetfights in northern India.

Ishant Sharma and Yuvraj Singh to miss out on IPL 2020

The BCCI has had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 because of the rising coronavirus fears. This year's IPL will be the first one to not feature Yuvraj Singh after the star all-rounder announced his retirement from all BCCI-backed cricket activities in 2019. Ishant Sharma might also not participate in the IPL 2020 due to an injury despite being signed up by the Delhi Capitals.

