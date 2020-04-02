The Debate
Rohit Sharma Trolls Rishabh Pant After Openly Challenging Him For Six-hitting Competition

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma, who was in an Instagram live with Jasprit Bumrah, was challenged by Rishabh Pant on who could hit the longest six between the two.

Rohit Sharma

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has disrupted normal life around the world. All major sporting events across the globe have been postponed, which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Cricketers have isolated themselves, which has given them an opportunity to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI must pick MS Dhoni without being unfair to KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant: Irfan Pathan

Rohit Sharma roasts Rishabh Pant

India cricketer Rohit Sharma, who was seen in an Instagram live session with Kevin Pietersen, recently took inspiration from the session and went live on Instagram with India and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah as well. During the live session, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on several topics. 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant trolled by fans for indoor workout video posted by BCCI; watch video

During the session, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant challenged Rohit Sharma by commenting on his Instagram live chat and challenging him on who could hit a longer six. Jasprit Bumrah took note of this comment and told Rohit Sharma about Rishabh Pant's comment. And Rohit Sharma turned down this challenge down in a hilarious manner.

Rohit Sharma said “Mere sath usko karna hai? Sa*a ek saal hua nahi usko cricket khelke, chhakke ka competition kar rha hai which translates to, “He wants to compete against me? He has played cricket for hardly a year and wants to have a competition”.

Rohit Sharma trolls Rishabh Pant on Instagram live video with Jasprit Bumrah

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Rishabh Pant could make India comeback by hiring mental conditioning coach: Brad Hogg

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma heaps praise on ex-Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting

In an Instagram live session, Kevin Pietersen asked Rohit Sharma about his favourite coach ever and the latter took the name of legendary former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting. Rohit Sharma said that Ricky Ponting to him was magic. Rohit Sharma further said that the way Ricky Ponting handled the team when he was captain for the first half of the tournament in the IPL 2013 and then he gave the captaincy to him mid-way through the tournament was commendable and takes a lot of guts. Rohit Sharma added that he can only imagine Ricky Ponting doing that.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Brad Haddin coins advise for Rishabh Pant; calls MS Dhoni a 'blessing' for India

IMAGE COURTESY: ICCCRICKET.COM

First Published:
