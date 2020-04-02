Rohit Sharma Trolls Rishabh Pant After Openly Challenging Him For Six-hitting Competition

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has disrupted normal life around the world. All major sporting events across the globe have been postponed, which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Cricketers have isolated themselves, which has given them an opportunity to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates.

Rohit Sharma roasts Rishabh Pant

India cricketer Rohit Sharma, who was seen in an Instagram live session with Kevin Pietersen, recently took inspiration from the session and went live on Instagram with India and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah as well. During the live session, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on several topics.

During the session, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant challenged Rohit Sharma by commenting on his Instagram live chat and challenging him on who could hit a longer six. Jasprit Bumrah took note of this comment and told Rohit Sharma about Rishabh Pant's comment. And Rohit Sharma turned down this challenge down in a hilarious manner.

Rohit Sharma said “Mere sath usko karna hai? Sa*a ek saal hua nahi usko cricket khelke, chhakke ka competition kar rha hai which translates to, “He wants to compete against me? He has played cricket for hardly a year and wants to have a competition”.

Rohit Sharma trolls Rishabh Pant on Instagram live video with Jasprit Bumrah

ROHIT absolutely boddied Pant on Insta live by saying

"Sala ek saal hua nahi merko challenge karega? 😂😂😂😂

Watch till ending#RohitSharma #RishabhPant #Bumrah

(Credits : @Shrutika_05_ via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/Kjk22UP0EZ — sagar_culé (@sagarssshinde) April 1, 2020

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma heaps praise on ex-Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting

In an Instagram live session, Kevin Pietersen asked Rohit Sharma about his favourite coach ever and the latter took the name of legendary former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting. Rohit Sharma said that Ricky Ponting to him was magic. Rohit Sharma further said that the way Ricky Ponting handled the team when he was captain for the first half of the tournament in the IPL 2013 and then he gave the captaincy to him mid-way through the tournament was commendable and takes a lot of guts. Rohit Sharma added that he can only imagine Ricky Ponting doing that.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICCCRICKET.COM