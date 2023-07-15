Ishant Sharma Emphasizes Domestic Record For Test Call-up, Gives Verdict On Umran Malik

The Indian cricket team made a dominant start in the two-match Test series against West Indies and defeated the hosts in the first match by an innings and 141 runs. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged the Player of the Match after his blazing knock of 171 runs off 387 balls. Veteran spinner R. Ashwin broke the backbone of the Windies' batting lineup and took a ten-wicket haul in the first Test.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma ended his drought of hundreds in Tests and played a knock of 103 runs

India declared their first innings at 421/5

Team India are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who is a part of the Hindi commentary panel, gave his verdict on when Indian speedster Umran Malik shall be called up for the Test format during a discussion on Jio Cinema.

When he has a good first-class record, he has the pace but consistency is a question mark. If you have to play Test cricket for a long time, you need to give him a little time to do well in first-class cricket and then you can select him for Test cricket. You won't be fair to those who have performed in first-class cricket for so many years, picked up wickets for their team and for themselves so that they can play at a higher level. According to me, do justice to them first and then if Umran Malik also has a good record, you should definitely select him.

Ishant Sharma also spoke about Arshdeep Singh's brilliant domestic performance and said that his increased pace and accuracy will help him a lot in the longest format.

He played Under-19 cricket, then the IPL after which he came in the Punjab team for the Ranji Trophy. He has started playing county cricket now. I think he will be a very good option because it gives a different left-arm angle and he swings the ball both ways. His pace has gone up a lot from the T20 World Cup to this season's IPL. How fast you bowl with the old ball is very important in Test cricket. You might bowl at the right spot but will have to maintain a speed of 135-140 kph. But if you bowl fast and are not consistent, you can open up the game. So that balance is very important.

The second Test between India and West Indies will be played at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad from July 20, 2023.