Ishant Sharma Lauds Chandigarh Girl Kashvee Gautam For Taking 10 Wickets In An Innings

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma on Wednesday heaped praise on Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam on Twitter after she took 10 wickets in 4.5 overs to seal a 161-run win for her team against Arunachal Pradesh. 'Kashvee Gautam 10 wickets' splashed headlines on Thursday after a Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy match at KSRM College Ground in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. Ishant Sharma, while praising the youngster in his tweet, said:

Congratulations @ Kashvee Gautam for making history in U19 Women’s one-day trophy!! 🏆 Not only just grabbing ten wickets in the match, but also one hattrick!!

We are proud of you!!

Well played! 🇮🇳 👏 https://t.co/AUQGfDDjW8 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) February 26, 2020

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Inducted Into The Elite Test List After His Fifer Against New Zealand

Kashvee Gautam 10 wickets

The 16-year-old Kashvee Gautam, who is also the skipper of the Chandigarh team returned with figures of 10/12, to bowl out their opponents for just 25 runs. During her effort, Kashvee Gautam also managed to take a hat-trick. In addition to her bowling exploits, Kashvee Gautam also performed well with the bat by being the top scorer for her side (49 runs off 68 balls).

Hat-trick ✅

10 wickets in a one-day game ✅

49 runs with the bat ✅

Leading from the front ✅



4.5-1-12-10! 👌👌



Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. 👏👏 #U19Oneday



Scorecard 👉👉 https://t.co/X8jDMMh5PS pic.twitter.com/GWUW9uUgtF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 25, 2020



Also Read: NZ Vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Trolled By Indian Fans For 'sightseeing' Photo On Twitter

NZ vs Ind: Ishant Sharma performance vs New Zealand

Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets in India's first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. While the bowlers did put up a good performance, it was the batting line-up who failed to score runs, ultimately losing the match by 10 wickets. India play New Zealand in the second and final Test from Saturday.

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer Uses Bollywood Song To Make Fun Of Virat Kohli's Instagram Pic

NZ vs Ind: Ishant Sharma joins the elite list

With five-wicket haul in the first Test, Ishant Sharma joined the elite list of Indian players with the most five-wicket haul. Sharma shares the second position with Zaheer Khan with 11 five-wicket hauls to their name. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev sits on top of the list with 23 5-wicket hauls, while Zaheer Khan had taken 92 Tests to reach the mark. Ishant Sharma achieved the feat in his 97th Test.

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle Roasts India For Selecting Rishabh Pant Over Wriddhiman Saha

Where to watch New Zealand vs India live streaming

The NZ vs Ind 2nd test is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM IST and will be played between February 29 and March 4 at the Hagley Oval, in Christchurch. The NZ vs Ind channel will be Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD while the New Zealand vs India live streaming will be on Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view NZ vs Ind live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.