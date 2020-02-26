NZ Vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Trolled By Indian Fans For 'sightseeing' Photo On Twitter

Indian cricket fans have not been going easy on the senior men's national cricket team after they lost the first Test of the New Zealand tour in disappointing fashion. The Indian team, which struggled in Wellington, ended up giving the Kiwis a target of a meagre 9 runs in the last two days of the Test match. The embarrassing defeat has fans infuriated and Mayank Agarwal ended up on the receiving end of this wrath.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer uses Bollywood song to make fun of Virat Kohli's Instagram pic

NZ vs IND: Fans express disappointment over Indian defeat

When India arrived in New Zealand, they dominated the Kiwis in every department and won the five T20Is which kicked off the series. In the ODI series, the Kiwis made a comeback and defeated India in all three matches. In the first Test, Virat Kohli's men were bamboozled on all ends and New Zealand won the match by 10 wickets. Mayank Agarwal was only able to score 34 and 58 in the match and when the Karnataka batsman posted a picture on his social media, he was subjected to trolls from Indian fans.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle roasts India for selecting Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha

Here is how fans replied to the tweet.

Stop posing and start playing — suresh raju (@sureshraju8899) February 26, 2020

pant ko abhi k abhi bahar kro team se — pardeep patel (@pardeepyahudii) February 26, 2020

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Scott Styris heaps praise on Mayank Agarwal as Indian batting falters down under

Bs pos hi maar te reh jao...game to jitna nhi hai — Asif Siraj Ansari (@0786asifsiraj) February 26, 2020

Listen gyus. U people got feared of kiwi pace attack. Pujara, Hanuman must go back for Rangi matches. See their rate of scoring. Shame on them. Shame on u people, for destroying Country's image. — Tapan kr. Mitra (@TapankrMitra1) February 26, 2020

Ye log kagaj ke sher hai, aasal me gidar hai🤨 — Gopal (@Gopal22788038) February 26, 2020

You guys just got embarrassed in the first test... perhaps lay low off the social media for a while? — Phil Inn (@AFLsportsman) February 25, 2020

The Indian squad will have one final chance to redeem themselves at Christchurch when they take on the Kiwis for the second and final New Zealand vs India 2nd Test of the series on February 29.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal's doubtful dismissal enrages fans, sparks a heated debate on social media