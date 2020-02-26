The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NZ Vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Trolled By Indian Fans For 'sightseeing' Photo On Twitter

Cricket News

The Indian team had very little to show in the first NZ vs IND Test match where the Kiwis triumphed the Men in Blue on all fronts. Have a look at fan reactions.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs Ind Mayank Agarwal

Indian cricket fans have not been going easy on the senior men's national cricket team after they lost the first Test of the New Zealand tour in disappointing fashion. The Indian team, which struggled in Wellington, ended up giving the Kiwis a target of a meagre 9 runs in the last two days of the Test match. The embarrassing defeat has fans infuriated and Mayank Agarwal ended up on the receiving end of this wrath.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer uses Bollywood song to make fun of Virat Kohli's Instagram pic

NZ vs IND: Fans express disappointment over Indian defeat

When India arrived in New Zealand, they dominated the Kiwis in every department and won the five T20Is which kicked off the series. In the ODI series, the Kiwis made a comeback and defeated India in all three matches. In the first Test, Virat Kohli's men were bamboozled on all ends and New Zealand won the match by 10 wickets. Mayank Agarwal was only able to score 34 and 58 in the match and when the Karnataka batsman posted a picture on his social media, he was subjected to trolls from Indian fans.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle roasts India for selecting Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha

Here is how fans replied to the tweet.

ALSO READ |  NZ vs IND: Scott Styris heaps praise on Mayank Agarwal as Indian batting falters down under

The Indian squad will have one final chance to redeem themselves at Christchurch when they take on the Kiwis for the second and final New Zealand vs India 2nd Test of the series on February 29.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal's doubtful dismissal enrages fans, sparks a heated debate on social media

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR DEMANDS CP'S RESIGNATION
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
AZAM KHAN AND HIS SON SENT TO JAIL
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW