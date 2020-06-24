'Practicing While Social Distancing': Ishant Sharma As He Resumes Outdoor Training

Ishant Sharma has resumed outdoor training after a brief hiatus. This was confirmed by the veteran pacer himself on social media. However, it has not been revealed where the outdoor session had taken place.

'Engaging myself': Ishant Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the tall speedster has posted an image of himself where he can be seen all geared up in Team India's practice jersey and sports shoes. By the look of it, the picture seems to have been clicked in either a recreational park or in the lawns of an outdoor net session. Seemingly, the lanky pacer did not bowl during the outdoor training, as he took strides between the cones during his practice session. He then mentioned that he is engaging himself with positivity and practicing while maintaining social distancing.

The Delhi cricketer was last seen in action during the away Test series against New Zealand earlier this year where India were handed a 2-0 whitewash. Sharma was retained by the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been temporarily suspended as of now due to the global pandemic. The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as the Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had made it to the playoffs for the first time after 2012.

Coming back to international cricket, Ishant Sharma is a Test specialist and is the Indian bowling spearhead in red-ball cricket. He has not been selected to feature in the limited-overs format from the past few years which means that with all due possibility, he might be seen in action during the four-match Test series against Australia Down Under later this year.

Ishant had played an instrumental role during the 2018/19 tour where India had registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

However, it will be a stiff challenge this time around as the current top-ranked Test side has a lot of batting depth that includes the likes of opener David Warner, number one Test batsman Steve Smith, and young sensation Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

