JS Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Live

The Jaffna Stallions will go up against the Galle Gladiators in the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2020 today. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on November 27 from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Here is our JS vs GG Dream11 prediction, JS vs GG Dream11 team and top picks for the match.

Also Read | Lanka Premier League 2020 Already Comes Under ICC Radar For Alleged Match-fixing Attempt?

JS vs GG live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The first season of the Lanka Premier League will see five teams - the Colombo Kings, Kandy Tuskers, Dambulla Vikings and today's opponents, the Jaffna Stallions and the Galle Gladiators - clash for the maiden title. The series marks the return of league cricket to Sri Lanka eight years after the only season of the troubled Sri Lanka Premier League took place in 2012. The series has gotten off to a thrilling start, with the inaugural match going to a Super Over.

Last night's match between the Colombo Kings and the Kandy Tuskers ended with the Colombo Kings chasing down the Kandy Tuskers' seemingly impossible total of 219. Dinesh Chandimal's 80 off 46 for the Kings and Kusal Perera's 87 off 52 were the standout performances for the two teams. If this is any indication, today's match should be an exciting affair, at least for the batsmen who will look to give their teams a winning start at the tournament. The winning team today will book themselves the top spot on the table owing to the Kings' NRR of zero.

Also Read | Babar Azam Tougher To Bowl At Than Virat Kohli, Claims Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir

JS vs GG playing 11 prediction

Jaffna Stallions predicted playing 11 - Tom Moore (WK), Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Johnson Charles, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga De Silva, Thisara Perera (C), Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Kyle Abbott

Galle Gladiators predicted playing 11 - Chadwick Walton, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Azam Khan (WK), Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Lakshan Sandakan

JS vs GG live: Players to watch out for

Jaffna Stallions - Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Kyle Abbott,

Galle Gladiators - Snehan Jayasuriya, Mohammad Amir, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Also Read | Lanka Premier League 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch Around The World, Timings And Squads

JS vs GG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Tom Moore

Batsmen - Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Hazratullah Zazai, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Allrounders - Shoaib Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Snehan Jayasuriya (VC)

Bowlers - Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Amir (C), Akila Dananjaya

JS vs GG Dream11 prediction

According to our JS vs GG match prediction, the Jaffna Stallions will win this match.

Note: The JS vs GG Dream11 prediction and JS vs GG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JS vs GG Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | CPL 2020 Claims 81% Rise In Indian Viewership, Passes 500 Million Viewers Around The World

Image Credits: Jaffna Stallions Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.