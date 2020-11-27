JS Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Jaffna Stallions will go up against the Galle Gladiators in the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2020 today. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on November 27 from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Here is our JS vs GG Dream11 prediction, JS vs GG Dream11 team and top picks for the match.
Stallions Box in the Stadium !!! Tomorrow game day !! #vaadamachan #varengmachan #onlyjaffna #wintogether pic.twitter.com/f5q1SUa9ry— Jaffna Stallions (@jaffnalpl) November 26, 2020
The first season of the Lanka Premier League will see five teams - the Colombo Kings, Kandy Tuskers, Dambulla Vikings and today's opponents, the Jaffna Stallions and the Galle Gladiators - clash for the maiden title. The series marks the return of league cricket to Sri Lanka eight years after the only season of the troubled Sri Lanka Premier League took place in 2012. The series has gotten off to a thrilling start, with the inaugural match going to a Super Over.
Last night's match between the Colombo Kings and the Kandy Tuskers ended with the Colombo Kings chasing down the Kandy Tuskers' seemingly impossible total of 219. Dinesh Chandimal's 80 off 46 for the Kings and Kusal Perera's 87 off 52 were the standout performances for the two teams. If this is any indication, today's match should be an exciting affair, at least for the batsmen who will look to give their teams a winning start at the tournament. The winning team today will book themselves the top spot on the table owing to the Kings' NRR of zero.
We present you the all-time bowling maestro @wasimakramlive as #GalleGladiators' mentor for the Lanka Premier League !!#HoldingTheFort | #GalleGladiators #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/GcnQSpUnIA— GalleGladiators (@GalleGladiators) October 19, 2020
Wicketkeeper - Tom Moore
Batsmen - Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Hazratullah Zazai, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Allrounders - Shoaib Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Snehan Jayasuriya (VC)
Bowlers - Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Amir (C), Akila Dananjaya
According to our JS vs GG match prediction, the Jaffna Stallions will win this match.
