'It Is The Hardest': England's Ashes Star Could Announce Retirement Before India Tour

The English cricket team will come into the fourth match of the Ashes 2023 with the intention of regaining the coveted 'urn' after a gap of eight years. The Aussies currently lead the five-match series by 2-1 and they will also look forward to sealing the series in Manchester. The hosts will be high on confidence after the win in the third Test by a margin of three wickets.

3 things you need to know

England won the third Ashes 2023 Test match at Headingley by three wickets

Mark Wood was adjudged Player of the Match in the third Ashes 2023 Test

England all-rounder Moeen Ali completed his 200th Test wicket in the third ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test

Moeen Ali hints retirement ahead of fourth Ashes Test

(Moeen Ali during the team hurdle in the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 series / Image: AP)

English cricket team all-rounder Moeen Ali came out of retirement to play the Ashes 2023 series and replaced injured left-arm spinner, Jack Leach. However, Moeen's performance in the series has not been very inspiring and he was also dropped from the playing XI for the second Test at Lord's.

Moeen Ali will be England's main spinner for the next two Tests, however, talks have emerged that will he continue playing in the longest format of the game. The English cricket team will play India at the beginning of 2024. Moeen was asked about his thoughts regarding the upcoming India tour in the pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test. Ali replied to the question:

'Not really, to be honest with you': Moeen Ali

Not really, to be honest with you. I think for me, it’s about getting through these two games if I play these two games. It’s not easy, I find Test cricket really hard. It is the hardest and best format out there, for sure.

Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket in September 2021. However, it is still unclear whether he will get an opportunity as a spinner in India, Jack Leach is likely to get a nod once he regains his fitness after an injury. The English cricket team management can also reintroduce leg spinner Rehan Ahmed who made his debut against Pakistan in December 2022.