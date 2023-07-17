'...is The Best Bowler We Have': Moeen Ali Heaps Praise On Veteran English Pacer

The English cricket team will walk on the field in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against the Aussies with the intention to keep their hopes alive to regain the coveted 'urn' after a gap of eight years. The visitors on the other will look forward to seal the series in Manchester and once again retain the prestigious Ashes trophy. The hosts will be high on confidence with the win in the third Test match at Headingley.

England won the third Ashes 2023 Test by three wickets

The Aussies currently lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

The fourth Test will be played at the Old Trafford ground from July 19, 2023

James Anderson back in England's playing XI for 4th Test

(English pacer James Anderson during a practice session in the AUS vs ENG Ashes 2021-22 series / Image: AP)

English pacer James Anderson was not included in the team's playing XI for the third Test as he didn't perform well in the first two matches. Mark Wood was brought in his place in the third Test and was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance. However, Anderson has been included in England's playing XI for the fourth Test and has come in place of Ollie Robinson.

Moeen Ali sheds light on the importance of James Anderson in the English team

English all-rounder Moeen Ali while speaking in the pre-match press conference spoke about the importance of Anderson in the English cricket team. Ali said:

James Anderson is the best bowler we have. I actually thought that the matches he played in, he bowled really well. He has been a bit unfortunate with catches and there is no doubt that England are a better team with James Anderson in it.

Moeen Ali added

Jimmy Anderson is the best bowler that England have ever had. Seeing that this could probably be his last Test match at his home ground, hopefully, he bowls well and gets us the wickets.

English pacer James Anderson is one of the veterans of his team and has already taken more than 600 Test wickets. Anderson along with his partner Stuart Broad has picked up more than Test scalps and will once again look forward to repeat their performance in the must-win 4th Ashes 2023 Test.