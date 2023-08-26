'It Won't Be Created': Ex-India Opener's Bold Prediction Over Yuzvendra Chahal's WC Fate

The Indian cricket selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, took a surprising call by dropping leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the Asia Cup 2023 squad, announced on August 21, 2023. Team India's probable ODI World Cup 2023 squad will also depend upon the players selected in the multi-nation Asian tournament. This also indicates that the selectors will not consider Chahal while selecting the team for the ODI World Cup starting next month.

3 things you need to know

Yuzvendra Chahal's recent performance in 50-over cricket has not been much appealing

The right-arm leg spinner has been in and out of the Indian team for the last few months

The Indian team will start its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia from October 8, 2023

ALSO READ | Josh Tongue pulled from England's T20I fixtures against New Zealand following injury

Aakash Chopra's bold statement over Yuzvendra Chahal's ODI World Cup 2023 snub

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, while speaking on his YouTube channel, has made a bold statement on Yuzvendra Chahal, and has also questioned his place on the Indian team. Chopra said:

You are going with just one wrist-spinner in this tournament. I feel you won't be able to create a place for Yuzi Chahal for the World Cup as well because if it wasn't created here, it won't be created there as well unless there is an injury.

The Indian cricket team management has picked Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as their three spinners in the Asia Cup 2023. On one end, Kuldeep is the main spinner, whereas Axar and Jadeja are spin all-rounders.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2023: Netherlands bank on camps, practice matches in India to make an impact

Will home conditions help Team India repeat 2011 ODI World Cup heroics?

The ODI World Cup has returned to India after a gap of 12 years. The Indian team won the tournament last time under the leadership of MS Dhoni. However, the ICC trophy has stayed away from the 'Men in Blue' for the last 10 years. The Indian team now wants to end the ten-year-old title drought under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

The Indian team will focus on adding up quality spinners on the side, eyeing the Asian spin-friendly conditions. However, the fast bowlers have also proven their presence in the sub-continent in the past few years, and with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, returning to the Indian side, the pace attack looks more balanced and can win the team matches from any situation.