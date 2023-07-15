'It's Been A Long Journey': Jaiswal Sheds Light On His 'dream Debut' For India - WATCH

India vs West Indies is underway as the Indian Cricket Team prepares for their first ICC trophy sweep since 2013. India will host the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 starting on October 5, 2023, adn the team could make a use of it as an advantage. Recently, their confidence was boosted after the young Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century against West Indies in the first Test of the bilateral series, which India won by 1 inning and 141 runs.

3 things you need to know

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the Player of the Match in the 1st Test of IND vs WI

The Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, scored 103

The 2nd Test of IND vs WI will start on July 20, 2023

Yashasvi makes a statement on his debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a brilliant display with the bat in his maiden Test against the West Indies, scoring 171 runs and earning the Player of the Match award. Along with Ravichandran Ashwin's superb 12-wicket performance, the squad won by an innings and 141 runs, completing the Test match in three days. Jaiswal expressed his feelings while heading back to his hotel room in a video published by the BCCI, sharing his views on getting the coveted Player of the Match title in his maiden Test. The brilliant 21-year-old had this to say:

I'm really delighted that I got to play and, most importantly, that we won the match. I was the Player of the Match in the first game. It's been a long journey, and I have dreamt of seeing myself play for India so many times. It feels really good. Hopefully, this is just the beginning, and by God's grace, I hope I keep on contributing well to the team. This is going to be memorable. Thank you God and thank you, guys, for all your love and support.

What did the Indian captain say about the youngster’s achievement?

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma also heaped praise over the youngster after his incredible test format debut

He's got the talent. We knew about it. He's shown us in the past couple of years that he's ready for this big stage. Came and batted sensibly, showed a lot of patience, and the temperament was tested as well - at no stage [did it look] like he was panicking or going away from his plans, which was good to see.

In reflecting on Jaiswal's outstanding performance, Rohit Sharma emphasised the amazing effort and drive as Jaiswal grinded it out by batting for a lengthy period of time. The skipper emphasised the importance of Jaiswal's patient approach and praised his batting abilities.

The overwhelming win in Dominica provided India with the perfect start to their World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign. Captain Rohit Sharma had a prime position to witness Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding performance as the young batsman shredded the West Indies bowlers, resulting in an incredible 229-run opening partnership.