'They Keep Picking Other Guys': Ponting Makes Fierce Remark Despite Jaiswal's Century

India dominated the West Indies in the first Test match in Dominica, winning by an innings and 141 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the main performer with the bat, scoring a magnificent century in his first Test outing. Jaiswal opened the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, displaying outstanding control and calm on a difficult surface that slowed the scoring pace. His 171-run knock came from 387 deliveries, including 16 fours and a six. The captain also helped the team win by scoring 103 runs.

The 2nd of 2 Test match of IND vs WI will start on 20 July 2023

West Indies could not make it into the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

R Ashwin took 12 wickets in the 1st Test against WI

IND vs WI: Former Australian captain made a huge statement about Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ricky Ponting, Australia's former captain, voiced faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential success on ICC Review. Ponting confessed that he always thought Jaiswal could become great after witnessing the 21-year-old's remarkable achievements in the IPL 2023.

I mean Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight, Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year's IPL, he's got all sorts of talent.

Despite praising Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ricky Ponting expressed worry over the absence of Sarfaraz Khan from the Indian squad. Ponting, who worked closely with Sarfaraz during their time together with the Delhi Capitals, expressed astonishment that the brilliant batsman did not obtain a Test call-up, despite his high domestic averages.

What did Ponting say about Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan?

I'm on record saying that I think Gaikwad’s the same. I think he could be a very serious Test match player or all-format player really in the next couple of years. The one I do feel a little bit sorry for is Sarfaraz Khan. The fact that he hasn't gotten a look in a Test squad just yet considering he averages in the high 80s, I think, in first-class cricket, which is absolutely unheard of, but for some reason, they keep picking these other guys ahead of him,

Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion caused a firestorm of debate on the internet, with many people criticising the BCCI for ignoring his remarkable Ranji Trophy performances. Sarfaraz had an outstanding average of over 60 during the domestic red-ball season in 2022–23, despite a somewhat poor IPL season with the Delhi Capitals. Ruturaj will be the captain of the Indian Team in the Asian Games 2023 and Jaiswal is also part of the squad but the selectors have left out Sarfaraz again from the Indian squad.