Sunil Gavaskar Says Team Management Could Have Included Kuldeep Yadav In Playing XI

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has said that the Indian team management could have included chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI after the hosts suffered a humiliating 227-run defeat in the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

It so happened that Kuldeep Yadav had to warm the bench during the series-opener after the management decided to include left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem as one of the frontline spinners along with the likes of all-rounder Washington Sundar, and, veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nadeem was preferred after Axar Patel, who was supposed to make his Test debut pulled out due to a knee injury.

'Maybe in the hindsight': Sunil Gavaskar

“Maybe in the hindsight, they could have included Kuldeep Yadav. A bit of variety because you have two off-spinners – Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin is slower in the air and Sundar is slightly quicker," said Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports.

“But it was difficult to drop Sundar after his heroics in the Brisbane game. And he showed that he deserved a place in the team with his 85 not-out in the first innings. Maybe they will bring Kuldeep Yadav for the next Test in place of Nadeem or Washington Sundar, whoever it is. But they need to look at dismissing England for lesser than what they scored this around,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

England draw first blood

India were comprehensively beaten by 227 runs by England in the first of the four-match Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday after they were bundled out for a paltry 192 chasing a mammoth target of 420 as skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 72.

England had everything going their way right from the toss to the end of the match. After opting to bat first, England posted a mammoth 578 riding on the back of a sensational double ton by Joe Root. In response, India were bowled out for 337, thus conceding a massive 241-run lead.

Joe Root & Co. decided against enforcing follow-on as they scored 178 and set India a target of 420. The Virat Kohli-led side was never really in the chase as they kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually dismissed for 192, thus, handing the visitors a comprehensive win.

